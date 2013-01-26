Protect Your Bubble Shares Travel Tips to Australia

Travel insurance brand highlights suggestions for anyone traveling down under

Today is Australia Day, and that means it's a great time to be in, or traveling to, the Down Under. The holiday celebrates its history, culture and the anniversary of the arrival of the first ships from Great Britain in 1788. Travel insurance brand, Protect Your Bubble, shares tips and insights for those heading to Australia.

Road Travel – When driving in Australia, remember that drivers drive on the left side of the road. This can take some time to get used to. Driving in foreign places can be a bit distracting, putting the driver at increased risk of an accident. If renting a car, consider rental car insurance. Protect Your Bubble offers rental car insurance for U.S. travelers globally for only $7.99 per day. The peace of mind is worth the small investment.

Gratuity – Australians working in the hospitality industry are typically paid a minimum salary, however tipping is not common practice unless the service received exceeded expectations. A standard, appropriate tip in Australia is ten percent.

Sun Exposure – Because of its location, sunlight has very high levels of UV and can damage skin very quickly. All travelers are advised to protect against sunburn at all times. Be sure to wear hats, sunglasses, appropriate clothing and apply a high SPF sunscreen to all exposed skin areas.

Weather – In January, the average high is in the upper 70s, and quite cool in the evenings. Be sure to plan a wardrobe that can be layered for an easy day to night transition.

When planning your travel, remember that vacation insurance is a great way to cover trip emergencies, cancellations and interruptions. Protect Your Bubble travel protection gives travelers peace of mind, starting at $14 per trip. Visit protectyourbubble.com for a quick quote.

About Protect Your Bubble

Protect Your Bubble is a specialty insurance brand, offering insurance for gadgets, pets and

travel - all for today's modern consumer.



Travel - Plans provide a variety of coverage for single and multi-trip options including cancellation, interruption, medical/dental, baggage, rental car and much more like 24/7 emergency services including, consult a doctor, roadside assistance, restaurant reservations and even set up tee times through their concierge services.

Gadget - Smartphone and tablet insurance covers loss, theft and water damage and consumers will receive a replacement device in 24 hours. Home gadget warranties provide coverage for mechanical breakdown and accidental damage for laptops, game consoles and cameras as well as mechanical breakdown for appliances, televisions, desktop computers, home theater systems and more.

Pet - Plans provide up to 90 percent reimbursement for covered vet charges for eligible accidents, illnesses, hereditary conditions and behavioral treatments and alternative therapies. They allow owners to visit any licensed vet in the country. Additionally, annual deductible options start at $100 which only need to be met once per plan year.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Protect Your Bubble is available online, via mobile app or phone, allowing consumers to understand, buy and, most importantly, protect what enriches their lives. Find Protect Your Bubble USA on Facebook or Twitter (@PYBUSA) or visit protectyourbubble.com for more information or to get a two-minute quote today.

Media Contact

Protect Your Bubble USA

press(at)protectyourbubble(dot)com

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363154.htm