TravelhouseUK Promotes Safer Flights under Eva Air

The Taiwan-based airline has been ranked among the world's top ten safest airlines for 9th year in a row, showing consistent improvement throughout its performance.

TravelhouseUK assures the most recommended options for air travel to ensure optimal safety for its passengers. Eva Air, one of the airlines available for booking flights with the agency, has been branded among the world's top ten safest airlines by AERO International magazine, as reported by Travel Blackboard on Wednesday, 23 January 2013.

Eva Air is currently serving an extensive network of destinations ranging over continents of Australia, Asia and the Far East. There are a number of flight options such as cheap flights to Brisbane, Phuket, Hanghzou, Koh Samui and Kuala Lumpur that are operated under Eva Air to take off from London's Heathrow airport, which can be booked via TravelhouseUK.

The agency has established corporate partnerships with the world's largest air carriers to allow its passenger base from the United Kingdom to travel anywhere across the globe. In order to provide customers with complete information regarding their air travels, economical airfares are displayed on the official webpage along with flight details and seasons.

“Safety evaluations are crucial as they give a global platform for comparison of standards across the entire commercial aviation industry” said Victor Hunt, the operations manager at TravelhouseUK. “These evaluations are primordial for recognizing efforts of technical teams which form the backbone of operations round the clock”.

“As for Eva Air, maintaining such a safety record will form a reputation of trust for all passengers. May be a time will come that starters in the industry will approach Eva Air for training their teams to follow in their footsteps".

Eva Air is headquartered at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport located in the outskirts of Tapei, the capital city of Taiwan. The airline operates on a completely international scale, and has its fleet consistent of Boeing 747, Boeing 777 – 300 ERs and Airbus A 330 – 200s aircraft models. Eva Air has not recorded any accidents or flight safety violations over its 21 years of active service, and has consistently undergone IATA Operational Safety Audits (IOSA) as a means of certification of its dedication.

Aero International is a civil aviation magazine based in Germany which publishes findings on nationally renowned Jet Airline Crash Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC). JACDEC establishes an index considering all international airlines for fair comparison of all individual airlines, and has acknowledged the overhaul of entire flight systems along with safety education programs for the staff at Eva Air. Other airlines which joined the top ranking list include Cathay Pacific, Finn Air, Etihad Airways and Air New Zealand.

The air carrier has been lauded for its operational flight safety in domestic circles as well, as it won the Golden Wing Awards from the Civil Aeronautics Administration of Taiwan for the 4th time this year.

