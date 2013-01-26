AEP Launches a New Series of Courses Focused on Bringing Quality Education Content and Innovation Together

The Association of Educational Publishers (AEP) is bringing quality content to the center of the discussion about the future of digital learning tools and their roles in K-12 education. Through its new Master Class Series, AEP will illustrate the importance of content in creating high-quality products.

Starting in March, AEP will launch the Master Class Series, a series of courses for professionals across the learning resource industry. Each year, the course schedule will revolve around a specific issue. The 2013 series, Quality Content and Educational Technology: Forming a More Perfect Union, will explore how technology and content can work together to ultimately benefit students and teachers. Featuring both webinars and onsite events, the series is appropriate for content developers, editors, IT experts, assessment specialists, and marketing/communication professionals.

The 2013 courses will explore topics such as content choices for various digital tools, privacy laws, production strategies, and business models. Attendees will also gain a greater understanding of the key players such as the end-users, the decision-makers, the upstarts, and the creators of free content.

About AEP

The only professional organization that serves the diverse needs of the entire educational resource community, the Association of Educational Publishers (AEP) encourages and advocates for professional, quality content for teaching and learning. Founded in 1895, AEP now helps its members navigate the global realities of educational publishing in the 21st century.

AEP is at the forefront of the educational publishing industry, taking a leading role in efforts such as the Learning Resource Metadata Initiative (LRMI), which is changing the way educational materials are found on the Internet; Innovation Through Inclusion, promoting industry-wide diversity; and representation of educational publishers on matters such as new legislation and funding. Through its events, publications and recognition programs, AEP works to inform and advance the industry and to define and applaud excellence in the field. For more information, please visit http://www.AEPweb.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360896.htm