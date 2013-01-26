NICE Awards Set for Tuesday, April 2, 2013 in Chicago

Idea Marketing Group is sponsoring the twelfth annual NICE Awards on April 2, 2013 to honor those in the special events industry.

Idea Marketing Group is sponsoring the twelfth annual NICE Awards which honor Chicago area members of NACE and ISES in their accomplishments within the special events industry.

The event will be held on April 2, 2013 at the Marriot on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago starting at six o'clock p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and the awards program. Due to all of the hard work these companies put into their products and services providing their customers with the best possible experiences, they deserve the opportunity to be recognized which is what the NICE Awards aims to do.

This event is all about “celebrating the achievements in the areas of event planning, catering, entertainment, creative and support services to those who have done an outstanding job,” said Co-Chair of the Nice Awards, Lauren Bettcher. The NICE Awards brings together the exceptional businesses in the industry and is a fun opportunity for businesses and individuals to gain milestone achievements that can also serve as a great marketing tool.

Every year the number of participants grows and the NICE Awards would love to continue to see new faces. If you are in the special events industry and wish to be a part of the NICE Awards this year applying is easy. For more information on applying visit the Nice Awards website. All submissions must be postmarked by February 8th, 2013.

Mark your calendars and do not forget to be a part of the fun at the twelfth annual NICE Awards to recognize those who have excelled in the special events industry on April 2nd, 2013.

If there are any questions on the event, becoming a participant or a sponsor please email info(at)theniceawards(dot)com. More information is also available at http://www.theniceawards.com.

