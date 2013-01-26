Creative Pre-Reading Activities and Letter Activities are Great Ways to Teach Preschoolers How to Read, According to Moms Blogging on Kids Activities Blog

Pre-reading activities and letter activities are great ways to teach preschoolers how to read. These activities give kids a head start on the reading path as featured on Kids Activities Blog in January.

Pre-reading activities and letter activities are great ideas to teach kids early on how to read. Both activities provide a playful setting to invite the preschooler to engage in early phonics learning.

Materials needed to set up the pre-reading activity are a small box, a mat, a way to illustrate the letters with a marker or pre-cut foam letters, and small objects that represent the letters. Choose a focus area such as a specific letter or sound. Then place the objects according to the letter or sound in order on the tray. Invite the child to the tray and repeat the process. Let the child try on his or her own. If the child declines, simply place the box back on the shelf and try again later.

Other engaging phonics games include making a phonics flip chart, building a phonics phone out of PVC pipe, using a fly swatter to sound out letters, using all sorts of manipulatives that help to sound out words, and going on a letter hunt.

For instructions to the phonics activities and for the complete list as well as a set of phonics printables check out Kids Activities Blog. Come get inspired to get the kids started on the reading path.

About Kids Activities Blog

Kids Activities Blog is a website created by two moms (who collectively have 9 children), Rachel Miller and Holly Homer from June Cleaver Nirvana. It is their daily goal to inspire parents and teachers to play with kids. This interactive website publishes simple things to do with kids twice a day. Kids Activities Blog is a great tool for moms and teachers to find kid-friendly activities that create memories and sneak learning into the fun.

