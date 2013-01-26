California Car Cover Company is Now Offering Seat Covers

Seat Covers are Custom Fitted and Feature a Collection of Colors and Fabrics

California Car Cover Company, an industry leader in high-quality car covers and accessories, is now offering a brand new line of custom seat covers. The covers are stain-resistant, can be ordered in a variety of colors and fabrics, and can be tailor-made to fit in any vehicle's make and model.

California Car Cover Company's custom seat covers protect a car's seating from stains, holes, and other damage that often occurs over the course of a car's lifespan. Customers seeking an inexpensive, efficient, and easy to remove seat cover may find the Towel Mate to be the perfect choice. The custom leather seat covers offer high-end luxury and “provide a smart alternative to factory leather seats”, according to a California Car Cover specialist. Whether for luxurious comfort or practical efficiency, California Car Cover offers the greatest quality and selection in custom seat covers.

In addition to providing the best in custom seat covers, California Car Covers also offers an exceptional line of vacuums to make sure those seat covers and the rest of the car remains spotless. The Metro Vacuum Cleaner/Blower offers 200 MPH of force to eliminate dirt and grime. For stains to the seat covers or throughout the car, the Stainless Steel 8-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum a 5.5 HP motor can take care of any dirt and stains in the vehicle.

About California Car Cover Co.

Founded by Jim DeFrank in 1989, California Car Cover Company provides high-quality, customized car covers and other car care products. The company has been family-owned and operated for more than twenty years and is dedicated to customer service. For this reason, they provide both in-house and online support for questions and maintenance. For additional information please visit, http://www.calcarcover.com.

