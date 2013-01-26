Ohio's Top Rated Home Security System Companies Ranked by 6Webs.com

6Webs.com releases their rankings of the top rated home security system companies in the state of Ohio.

6Webs.com , the leading supplier of unbiased home security system reviews, published their ratings of the best security system companies in the state of Ohio. The independent home alarm reviews site is going state-by-state and releasing their rankings of the top security providers to assist consumers who are looking for the best alarm system for their home.

Ohio, also known as the Buckeye State is home to more than 11.5 million people. According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report the state of Ohio had more than 370,000 property crimes in 2010 alone. Now Ohio residents have an independent resource to look to when they are in the market for a home security system.

According to Tim Smythe, the senior editor for 6Webs.com, “There are two types of home security shoppers that we see in the market — those who install the systems themselves and those who would prefer having a professional installer. Fortunately, of top ranked security providers there are two companies who cater to both types of customers. FrontPoint Security provides a simple to install, wireless home security system. LifeShield Security on the other hand offers professional installation services in addition to their do-it-yourself install. One method of installation isn't better than the other it really comes down to what the customer feels comfortable with.”

During the Ohio home security company reviews the 6Webs.com team discovered that technology also plays an important role when consumers are choosing a home security system for their family. Almost everyone has an iPhone or Android phone now and there is an app for just about everything; the home security industry is no exception.

Remote access to control a home security system is avaiable with all of the top ranked home security companies. Furthermore, customers can stream video from a home security camera installed in their home right to their iPhone or configure their security system to send notifications via text messages when events occur. These features are not sole reason why consumers purchase a home security system but once the security system is installed they realize the benefits the mobility features provide.

