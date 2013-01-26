Drug Injury Lawyer John J. Driscoll is Now Reviewing Actos Bladder Cancer Claims

The founder of The Driscoll Firm, P.C., says patients may have developed illness related to the diabetes drug prior to a June 2011 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety announcement and labeling change.

Nationally recognized drug injury lawyer John J. Driscoll said today that his firm is now reviewing potential injury claims arising from use of the Actos diabetes medication.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Actos (pioglitazone) is a prescription drug manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., for use in improving control of blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

In June 2011, the FDA issued a safety communication, informing the public that use of Actos (pioglitazone) for more than one year “may be associated with an increased risk of bladder cancer.” In the communication, the FDA also said that a labeling change would be made to include information about this risk in all pioglitazone-containing medicines.

“Our law firm's concern lies with those who have developed symptoms of bladder cancer after taking Actos, especially those who were using the medication prior to the FDA's announcement,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll is the founder of The Driscoll Firm, P.C., as well as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. He represents plaintiffs across the United States in product liability and personal injury litigation, including cases involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and defective medical devices.

The drug injury attorney urged Actos users to be on alert for symptoms of bladder cancer, which the FDA identifies as: Blood or red color in urine; urgent need to urinate; pain while urinating; and pain in the back or lower abdomen.

He also noted that the FDA has recommended that doctors not prescribe Actos to those with active bladder cancer or a prior history of the disease.

He directed concerned patients to view his law firm's website, SettlementHelpers.com, for the latest legal and medical information about Actos.

