Android Audio Bible APP narrated by Alexander Scourby rated No.1 by Users.

In a recent survey of thousands of Android Bible APP users, the Scourby Audio Bible app was picked No 1 by users.

The Chicago Tribune wrote that Alexander Scourby has the greatest voice ever recorded and the majority of users seem to concur with that statement. In listening to Alexander Scourby narrate the Bible it almost seems as he was there in the story. Listening to Scourby read the Bible with such expression and engagement is a real delight and an unforgettable experience.

Couple that with the majesty of the King James Bible and the latest application technology and you have just an unbeatable combination. When this reporter thinks about the fact that just a few short years ago this kind of technology just didn't exist, it's literally amazing. The first Android phone came out in 2009 and Android APPs started coming out in late 2009. The Android Bible app is truly the greatest advancement since the printing press.

There is really no comparison to carrying around a paper King James Bible in your pocket or purse and carrying a sleek Android phone with the KJV Bible app loaded into it. If a user wanted to look up a Book chapter and verse in the paper Bible, it would take much longer than with an Android Bible APP.

Looking up words is not even possible with a paper Bible, but with the Android Bible APP it just takes a couple of seconds to do a word search. For example, if you searched for the word love, it would pull up all the verses with love in them and give you a count of how many times it appears in the Bible…and the answer is 281 times.

That is just one of the many rich features this Android Bible APP has. People are even taking the Bible APP to church with them, put it in silent mode and then use It to look up referenced Scripture verses and then follow along with the readings.

The very fact that most of us carrying around a mobile phone now makes it possible to put a Bible app on the phone giving people an opportunity to access the Scourby Bible app anytime and anyplace. This new technology makes it possible for people to redeem their time in ways not comprehendible just a few short years ago.

There are so many times a day where users have down time either on break, lunch, traveling for their job and traveling to and from their job. These occasions make listening to the King James Bible as easy as listening to your favorite song in your playlist. Which by the way is another feature where users can create playlists of their favorite verses and then play them back at will, even at bedtime.

I would recommend to all that you check out for yourself this great new Audio Bible app at Scourby.com. Take an app tour and experience the greatest voice ever recorded reading the greatest book ever written. Just to go Scourby.com and check out the Android Bible app and see why users voted this their number one Bible app choice.

