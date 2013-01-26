Top Alarm System Review Site Adds Vivint to List of Best Cellular Alarm Systems for 2013 – AlarmSystemReport

The home security system experts at AlarmSystemReport.com have completed their cellular alarm system reviews of the top alarm system companies and are proud to add Vivint Security to their list of the best cellular alarm system companies for 2013.

After a several months' long review process, the home security and alarm system specialists at AlarmSystemReport.com have concluded that Vivint Home Security has earned a spot among 2013's list of best cellular alarm system service providers. To qualify as a cellular alarm system provider, alarm system companies must offer some sort of smart phone or mobile Web app that is capable of monitoring and/or remotely controlling the consumer's home alarm security system.

The independent consultants hired by AlarmSystemReport.com began their review of Vivint Security (as well as all of its nationally and regionally recognized competitors) several months ago as part of a three month long process of determining all of the nation's best home alarm system providers. The panel of experts shortlisted a wide variety of companies and then forwarded their results on to AlarmSystemReport.com's group of in house home security staff experts. A combination of external, independent consultants and company employee reviewers then embarked on an in depth fact finding and consumer surveying campaign in which each company was measured and compared against one another on a variety of standardized metrics.

“To give folks the long and short of it, our guys—both our writers and our statistics whizzes—took a look at all of the information available, developed an objective scale, and then plugged in a bunch of numbers, as well as each reviewer's own expert opinion, into a rubric that gave us both an overall top home alarm system score and category specific scores in the areas of best wireless alarm systems, best cellular based monitoring systems, and best DIY systems,” said Steve Ordona, the company's head of public relations.

During the review process, Vivint was cited for its innovative and feature rich smart phone app. The company's cellular monitoring and remote access app isn't available for only one smart phone platform, like the apps of some companies. Instead, Vivint has decided to provide comparable apps for iOS (iPhone and iPad), Android, and BlackBerry—which, altogether, represent over 90 percent of the smart phone market. The company's app includes the ability to monitor and remotely control one's entire home alarm and home automation system from anywhere with an 3G, 4G, or wireless broadband Internet connection. It also provides automated security alerts, secure access to any wireless cameras the homeowner chooses to install, and automatic lockout in the case of lost phones.

