Tiffany Cruikshank yoga retreat at Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa - Aruba

The famous international yoga teacher Tiffany Cruikshank is on Aruba. With over 55 dedicated yogis, Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa is hosting one of the biggest yoga retreats of the Caribbean.

With this week all the yoga students finalize their 200- hour Yoga Alliance Registered Teacher Training. All students have completed their weekly homework assignments ranging from about 2-4hrs a week and online course work. This final retreat week in Aruba is about bringing it all together to review and practice teaching to hone their skills as a teacher.

Encouraging a creative focus to unlock the individual potential, Tiffany's Vinyasa Teacher Training teaches a strong and dynamic flow both mentally and physically with plenty of preparation to teach a variety of levels.

An international yoga teacher, author and health & wellness expert Tiffany travels the globe inspiring people to live their lives to the fullest. Tiffany is known for her lighthearted attention to detail and passionate dedication to the practice. With her training in Acupuncture & Sports Medicine her yoga classes are guided by a strong anatomic focus intermingled with her characteristic playfulness using movement as medicine.

The group has teacher training twice a day at the Manchebo Yoga Beach Pavilion. In between classes the yoga group can enjoy the beautiful beach and take Stand-Up Paddle Board Classes taught by the Resorts Yoga Director Rachel Brathen.

“The resort is delighted to host renowned yoga teacher Tiffany Cruikshank and her students for the week at the resort” says Edgar Roelofs, general manager. “We have started our wellness journey for our guests several years ago with the introduction of our exotic beachside spa facility Spa del Sol as well as our a complete yoga program now featuring 10 weekly classes in addition to daily Pilates which were introduced last fall.”

For more information on the yoga schedule call: +297 582 – 3444 | email: info(at)manchebo(dot)com or visit the Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/manchebobeach



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360439.htm