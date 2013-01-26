Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers Inc. to Host Storage Unit Auction

Storage Unit Auction featuring four unopened, 9.5' x 14' storage units on Saturday, January 26, 2013.

Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers, Inc., will host a Storage Unit Auction featuring four unopened, 9.5' x 14' storage units on Saturday, January 26, 2013.

Bidding ends at midnight on Saturday, January 26, 2013. Each unit will be sold live only at Saturday, January 26, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. at the All State Self Storage located at 3443 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix, AZ 85018. Items can be inspected on auction day from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

“Because you never know what you'll get until you open the door, no other auction can generate as much excitement as a storage unit auction,” said Deb Weidenhamer, CEO of Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers Inc. “Stories abound of bidders winning real treasures like antiques, jewelry and even cars from storage unit auctions.”

Interested parties can visit Auction Systems' Phoenix auction schedule for more information.

About Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers, Inc.

Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers, Inc. is the Southwest's most active auction and appraisal company. Auction Systems features live and live simulcast auctions and appraisals of stolen and confiscated Police and personal product including cars, tools, electronics, jewelry, sporting, coins and surplus, as well as auctions of commercial and heavy equipment, real estate, antiques, guns, estate and business liquidation and bankruptcy.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona and an INC. 500 company, Auction Systems is one of the fastest growing privately held companies within the United States. Additionally, Auction Systems is an ICIC INC. 100 company and is ranked as the #1 fastest growing woman-owned business and the fifteenth fastest growing business overall within the inner cities of the United States.

Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers, Inc. can be found on the web at http://auctionANDappraise.com.

