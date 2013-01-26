WPL Publishing to Sponsor LEED AP Building, Design and Construction (BD+C) Exam Prep Webinar Series

Sessions in the four-part, eight-hour interactive series will focus on sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and the atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, and “innovation and regional priority.” The course has been approved for eight American Institute of Architects learning units.

WPL Publishing soon will kick off a four-part webinar training series to help professionals prepare for the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Building Design and Construction (BD+C) exam.

The course is designed to provide an intensive and comprehensive review of the knowledge areas required for success on the exam. It is intended to bridge the gaps between other exam preparation resources, such as the “LEED BD+C Reference Guide” and “LEED AP BD+C Study Guide,” and provide interpretations of key information contained in these resources. To register for the webinar series, which will begin Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013, at 1:00 p.m. (EST), visit http://tinyurl.com/a9oysdm.

The course, which consists of four two-hour webinar sessions, will cover the following topics:

Session 1 -- Introduction/Sustainable Sites, Feb. 5, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Session 2 -- Water Efficiency/Energy and Atmosphere, Feb. 12, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Session 3 -- Materials and Resources, Feb. 19, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Session 4 -- Indoor Environmental Quality/Innovation and Regional Priority, Feb. 26, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

The webinar series will help attendees do the following:



Understand the application of LEED requirements in varying project circumstances.

Learn about the primary green-building strategies that contribute to LEED credits.

Comprehend referenced standards and calculation methodologies for key LEED credits.

Understand how to better focus their study and use other resources effectively to prepare for the exam.

The course will include a review of the key elements of each prerequisite and credit in the rating system and use presentation and project examples to help attendees understand the concepts and retain critical information.

Addressing webinar attendees will be Green Building Services Inc.'s (GBS) Richard Manning and Beth Shuck. Mr. Manning has more than 20 years of experience as a professional architect. Over the last decade, he has advised on a broad range of projects in the United States and Canada and has overseen successful certification of numerous LEED projects. Ms. Shuck is a LEED consultant and project manager at GBS. She directs LEED certification efforts for various project types, including institutional buildings, office buildings, and higher-education and municipal facilities. Under her direction, project teams work collectively to pursue high-performance design strategies along the most appropriate path relative to their construction budgets and schedules.

Webinar tuition is based on location, not number of participants, so each registration site can have multiple participants for one low price. To register, visit http://tinyurl.com/a9oysdm.

WPL Publishing Co., Inc. provides expert training, education, and development resources for the construction industry via live webinars and its ConstructionPro Network website (http://www.ConstructionProNet.com). Through ConstructionPro Network, WPL publishes the independent newsletter ConstructionPro Week, providing news, analysis, and insightful commentary about recent developments involving construction law, green buildings, building information modeling, and various construction managerial technologies and techniques.

