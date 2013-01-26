Shop, Eat, Travel with DealMonkey as Daily Deals Aggregator Site Unveils New Online Bargains

Australia-based daily deals aggregator site DealMonkey invites online bargain hunters for another week of daily deals shopping. Now available: a Sydney Harbor cruise, a three-course Thai meal and a Greek island escape.

This week, DealMonkey gives avid online bargain hunters a chance to shop, eat and travel for less with new available daily deals.

Visit the DealMonkey website now and grab a $39 coupon for a three-course Thai meal for two at @Bangkok. This Sydney deal features one of Haymarket's popular Thai culinary spot frequented by locals and tourists alike. Diners can choose from entrees and main courses such as garlic and pepper squid, quail egg special, pork belly with Chinese broccoli in oyster sauce, Pad See-ew, cashew nut with chicken, Pad Kra Prow and more. Each meal will conclude with the featured dessert of the day. This daily deal, which travelers to Australia can take advantage of, is available at discounted upgrades for groups of four or six guests.

Meanwhile, couples who want to go on a romantic holiday can take advantage of up to a 51% discount on a five-night Greek Island vacation for two at the four-star Dionysos Seaside Resort in Ios. The package includes: accommodation in a standard double room with a pool or garden view; round-trip transfers from the port to the hotel; full buffet breakfast daily; welcome drinks upon arrival; and a 20% off discount on all meals at the resort's a la carte restaurant.

Dionysos Seaside Resort overlooks the Mylopotas Beach and gives visitors a chance to explore the scenic village of Hora, sites such as Homer's tomb, the castle of Paleocastro, a marina and an open air theater. Shoppers will also be delighted to know that the island of Ios is abundant in stores selling jewelry, clothing and other souvenirs.

Finally, a timely Sydney deal is also available this week. In celebration of Australia Day on January 26, grab a $49 coupon for a three-hour evening cruise on the Sydney Harbor. Originally valued at $120, the coupon is valid on January 26, 2013 in celebration of Australia Day. The daily deal includes a delicious dinner buffet while on a three-level 20m catamaran, a glass of bubbles upon arrival, entertainment provided by a professional DJ and a unique onboard experience provided by the crew. For tourists in Australia, this daily deal offers a chance to celebrate Australia Day the extra special way.

Daily deals and coupons are available for a limited time only so go online now and start stocking up on coupons before they run out or expire. As one of the leading deal aggregator sites in Australia, Deal Monkey has the best and the latest daily deals on a variety of lifestyle needs—from food, fashion, entertainment to sports, health and wellness, travel and adventure and even pet care. Aside from online bargains, Deal Monkey also features regularly updated daily catalogues and competitions.

To get started on Deal Monkey, go to the website, register for a new account and choose daily deals based on personal preference. Choices will be compiled in one daily, customized email through Deal Monkey's subscriber profiling feature.

Online shoppers who are headed to Australia for a business trip or a holiday can find other Australia-based coupons including Melbourne deals and Adelaide deals, among others.

Deal Monkey is managed by Melbourne-based digital solutions company The Digital Group (TDG).

“At DealMonkey, enjoying life's little pleasures—whether it's food, travel or fashion—is always an enjoyable experience,” Managing Director Ashley Farrugia said.

Melbourne-headquartered TDG offers a unique “one-stop” online facilitation business. It helps businesses and organizations in all aspects of their online business and growth strategy.

TDG's expertise in the online area stems partially from its own experiences in launching, growing and operating the following websites:

DealMonkey – Australia's largest aggregation site of daily deals

DealFREE – Australia's only daily deal site requiring no upfront financial commitment

PETBox – Australia's only vertical aggregating product specials in the pet vertical

All the Catalogues – An aggregation site of all retail-based catalogues published in Australia

Doggish - Australia's number one ranked classified site for the sale/purchase of dogs

Horsez – A leading Australian site for the sale/purchase of horses

The digital solutions firm sets itself further apart in the Australian digital space by also offering email marketing solutions via Sendnow. It also has one of the largest digital marketing teams in Australia. The group manages nearly two million non-incentivized email addresses and offers some powerful solutions across EDMs, co-registrations, lead generation, member acquisition, post-sale web traffic, SEO and SEA.

