San Francisco Hair Loss Treatment Body, Soul & Spirit Salon Announces Online Booking

Body, Soul & Spirit Salon, a Bay Area salon that caters to clients with special hair care needs, is now offering online booking for the salon and trichology clinic. The online booking service allows clients to find appointments and book instantly. Appointment options range from basic hair care, hair braiding/twisting, and personal hair care or trichology consultations.

Opened in 2002 by expert cosmetologist and trichologist, June Armstead, Body, Soul & Spirit Salon is known as one of the best hair salons for black hair care in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering real hair care treatment options. Catering to clients who have special hair care needs, including damaged hair treatment and hair loss treatment, June's intimate knowledge of hair has made her an authority in hair care and maintenance. Body, Soul and Spirit Salon also specializes in bi-racial, multi-cultural, and black hair care.

Body, Soul & Spirit Salon and Trichology Clinic also provides treatment and hair therapy services to those suffering from scalp issues and hair breakage. “I understand what it feels like to lose your hair, and to also wonder if there is anyone out there who could help,” says Armstead. The salon's greatest priority is client satisfaction and offering the necessary services to achieve healthy hair through meticulous hair care treatment and therapy.

To make an appointment online with their new online booking option, visit: http://www.bookfresh.com/service/san-franciscobay-area/body-soul-and-spirit-salon-a-trichology-clinic/415501541.

About the company:

Body, Soul and Spirit Salon is one of the best hair salons in the Bay Area specializing in achieving and maintaining healthy hair. Through meticulous hair care treatment and hair therapy, they make every effort to help a client's hair reach and sustain its maximum health potential. Body, Soul and Spirit Salon provides treatments and services to those who are bi-racial, multi-cultural and have basic black hair care needs. They also cater to those who have special hair needs, including damaged hair treatments, suffering from scalp issues and hair loss or breakage. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.bodysoulandspiritsalon.com.

