Lucintel Profiles Top Five Global Polypropylene Companies: APAC is Expected to Drive Future Industry Growth

Over the last five years, the global polypropylene industry experienced average growth and is expected to reach approximately $92.06 billion in 2017 with a CAGR of 3.7% over the next five years. Continuous increases in demand from end-user industries such as packaging and automotive is anticipated to be the industry's growth drivers.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has conducted a competitive analysis of the global polypropylene companies and presents its findings in “Top Five Global Polypropylene Companies Performance, Strategies, and Competitive Analysis.” The report provides detailed insight into the performance of the top five polypropylene companies across the world. The analysis highlights the companies that perform the best among the group, and therefore illustrates leading performance standards. The strengths and weaknesses of all the top five companies are covered in the report.

The polypropylene industry is consolidated and is dominated by the APAC region. A combination of factors such as demographic conditions, economic performance, and environmental regulations has had a significant impact on the industry dynamics. In this study, Lucintel profiles the following five companies with detailed competitive assessments:



Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries

Reliance Industries Limited

Sinopec

Total SA

As indicated in the study, global polypropylene consumption grew at a CAGR of 4% during the last five years (2006-2011) due to continuous increase in demand. Expansion plans of key players are driving the industry toward more consolidation. Polypropylene is replacing polyethylene in many applications, which led the manufacturers to pursue polypropylene expansion. The industry's revenue increased in 2011 compared to 2010 due to the rise in polypropylene feedstock prices, such as naphtha, whose price is directly related to crude oil prices.

This chemical research report is an indispensable reference guide for materials suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, executives, distributors, and many more that operate in this market. To make business, investment, and strategic decisions, the useful information this market report contains can help fulfill these core needs.

