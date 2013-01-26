The In View TV Series, Hosted by Larry King, will Explore the Growing Diet and Exercise Industries in an Upcoming Series

The Larry King TV show will look at the increasing popularity of gym memberships and weight-loss programs.

The producers of the In View with Larry King TV series are pleased to announce their plans for an in-depth series of episodes on the role of the diet and exercise industries in American society. The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) announced last year that membership at gyms had exceeded 51 million Americans in 2011, a record high, reflecting how Americans have become increasingly conscious of their figures and the health consequences of sedentary lifestyles. The association also reported that people maintained their memberships for a record length of time in 2011.

With American waistlines continuing to expand as America's obesity epidemic worsens, the In View TV series (http://www.inviewseries.com) will look at how the diet and exercise industries are trying to curb this troubling trend. The Larry King In View television program (561-544-7965), which is carried on cable TV networks and channels, will look at thriving companies in each of these industries. Consumers who have benefitted from their products and services, as well as industry insiders, will speak with an In View with Larry King producer to discuss how these industries help people improve their health and their shapes. The In View series Larry King (855-446-8439) will profile successful companies in these industries, along with Americans who have gotten into better shape with the help of these industries.

The In View series focuses on inspiring and upbeat stories throughout American culture, and in all parts of the country. The In View Larry King show explores technological advances, medical breakthroughs, environmental topics, and numerous other subjects. The Larry King TV show looks at trends across society.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebin-view-with-larry-king/diet-and-exercise/prweb10360219.htm