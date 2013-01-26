India Adda: The Hub of Café Conversations in Davos from IBEF

The World Economic Forum 2013 is in full swing. India Adda, the only country hub of its kind has become the hub of conversations.

India Adda has been buzzing with interesting conversations over the past three days with government officials and prominent business leaders engaging in constructive dialogues. What is delightful is that the conversations are unceasing. As WEF 2013 gets into the discussion mode, delegates having been to the Congress Centre can be seen sitting in groups at the India Adda comparing notes and views on the emerging global trends, India in the context of the world economic order, the issues colouring Brand India and the upcoming competition.

The interactive INDIAFRICA: A Shared Future luncheon session was the highlight of the third day at the India Adda. INDIAFRICA: A Shared Future programme, a unique people to people initiative that aims at engaging multiple stakeholders in India and Africa is supported by the Public Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and is managed by theIdeaWorks. India Brand Equity Foundation (http://www.ibef.org) hosted the INDIAFRICA: A Shared Future programme at the India Adda during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, Davos, 2013.

The session wittily moderated by Prof Michael Useem, Director, Centre for Leadership & Change Management, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, engaged the panellists in and the audiences in an engaging discussion. Conducted in the Café style, the conversation was flowing and involving the audiences on India and Africa centric issues. “Indian talent is much quicker & faster in practical application of the management rules and practices than the managers in the US,” said Prof Useem.

During the day, visitors continued to pour into the Adda and spontaneous conversations sparked over delectable Indian culinary delights.

“It is heart warming to see the growing engagement in the India Adda over the previous years. Interestingly whilst WEF Davos 2013 looks sober, India Adda has been bustling with visitors from all communities representative at Davos – media, business leaders and the decision makers,” said Ms Aparna Dutt Sharma, CEO, IBEF.

India Adda, the only country hub of its kind, is open for the duration of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum till January 27, 2013.

