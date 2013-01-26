Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers Inc. to Host Arizona Department of Administration Auction Featuring 200+ Lots

Featuring 200+ lots of mostly vehicles and commercial and office equipment on Saturday, January 26, 2013.

Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers, Inc., will host an Arizona Department of Administration auction featuring 200+ lots of mostly vehicles and commercial and office equipment on Saturday, January 26, 2013.

Items of interest for this Arizona Department of Administration auction include: 2007 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan, 2006 Dodge Stratus Sedan, 2006 Ford Taurus Sedan, 1996 Chevrolet Lumina Sedan, 2007 GMC 1T Passenger Van, 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan-BIFUEL/CNG, 2002 Ford Explorer 4x4 SUV, 1999 Ford Ranger 4x2 Pickup, 2001 Dodge 3/4T 4x4 XCab Pickup, 2001 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 SUV, 2007 GMC 1T Passenger Van, 2001 Chevrolet Impala Sedan, 2002 Chevrolet Blazer 4x2 SUV 2-Door, Commercial Stainless Steel Equipment, Landscape Equipment, Washers & Dryers, Electrical Equipment, Air Compressors, Commercial Kitchen Equipment, Computer Components, Computer Equipment, plus much more.

“A Department of Administration auction can be a win-win for both bidders and the agency,” said Deb Weidenhamer, CEO of Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers Inc. “Attendees have the opportunity to snag some great items at reduced prices. And, state government can add some much needed revenue to their already stretched budgets.”

The marathon auction will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2013 at 8:30 a.m. at the Arizona Department of Administration located at 1537 W. Jackson in Phoenix, AZ 85007. All of the items listed in the auction may be previewed and inspected by interested bidders on Tuesday, January 22, 2013, Wednesday, January 23, 2013 and Thursday, January 24, 2013 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and auction day from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

This is a live auction only. No online bidding will be conducted for this auction. Interested parties can visit Auction Systems' Phoenix auction schedule for more information.

About Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers, Inc.

Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers, Inc. is the Southwest's most active auction and appraisal company. Auction Systems features live and live simulcast auctions and appraisals of stolen and confiscated Police and personal product including cars, tools, electronics, jewelry, sporting, coins and surplus, as well as auctions of commercial and heavy equipment, real estate, antiques, guns, estate and business liquidation and bankruptcy.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona and an INC. 500 company, Auction Systems is one of the fastest growing privately held companies within the United States. Additionally, Auction Systems is an ICIC INC. 100 company and is ranked as the #1 fastest growing woman-owned business and the fifteenth fastest growing business overall within the inner cities of the United States.

Auction Systems Auctioneers & Appraisers, Inc. can be found on the web at http://auctionANDappraise.com.

