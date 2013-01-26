Boise Idaho Real Estate Agency Chris Lofthus Group Lists 1708 South Robert Street For Sale

Chris Lofthus Group LLC, a Boise Idaho Real Estate agency, announced today the listing of 1708 South Robert Street, Boise, Idaho for sale.

Chris Lofthus Group, a Boise Idaho Real Estate agency, announced today the listing of 1708 South Robert Street, Boise, Idaho for sale. The residential home for sale listed in the MLS (#985010042) has 1140 square feet priced at $128,000.00. This is a charming two bedroom home with two and one half bathrooms built in 2001.

The house is situated in a great location. Perfect for first time home buyers or as investment property. Hardwood floors are throughout the house, it has a large kitchen, a fully fenced private yard, two and one half baths and each bedroom has its own full bath. In addition, it has a fireplace and is close to Boise State University (BSU), including shopping and freeway access. A Virtual Tour link is provide on the web page indicated below.

Chris Lofthus commented that "this home is another example of how affordable housing is in Boise, Idaho." He added that "the combination of a low cost of living coupled with Boise being rated at one of the top placed to work and raise a family continue to make Boise a compelling location for businesses and families to relocated to."

More information can be found at http://chrislofthus.com/2012/12/1718-s-robert-st-boise/

About Chris Lofthus Group LLC

The Chris Lofthus Group LLC was form to provide buyers and sellers of Boise and Eagle Real Estate a vigorous approach to achieving result when buying or selling. Chris and his team maintain a vibrant marketing presence and approach (both digital and relationships) that ensures sellers the maximum exposure and value for their properties. A former PGA golf professional, Chris and team know how to bring a competitive and tactical edge for business and families looking to relocated to Boise or Eagle Idaho. The Chris Lofthus Group is associated with Keller Williams Realty Boise.

Contact:

Chris Lofthus

1065 s Allante Place

Boise, Idaho, 83709

208 514 3243

Email: contactus@clgeagle.com

Website: http://chrislofthus.com/



