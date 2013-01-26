Packaged Food Market Analysis for Mexico, Sweden and Poland in New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

Market research reports on packaged Food Market for Mexico, Sweden and Poland are added to ReportsnReports.com store.

Growing concerns regarding obesity have become a central theme in the public agenda, while government authorities in Mexico have developed and implemented a series of social programmes and mechanisms in the fight against childhood obesity. In early 2011 the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and the Ministry of Health (SSA) signed an agreement that details which type of packaged food and beverages must not be sold inside public schools. Concrete actions have been taken and companies are reducing the size of packaging, reformulating their products or removing them entirely from elementary and secondary schools, which in turn will have an impact on retail sales.

The packaged food industry in Mexico hosts a large number of contenders. It is common to find product areas such as the bakery category, where no company accounts for significantly more than 10% of total retail sales, while other categories show a high degree of concentration, with a relatively small number of contenders, such as sweet and savoury snacks. Depending on the category, small independent businesses can make up a prominent, but fragmented, majority, while in other categories small companies can barely defend a small niche.

Buy your copy of this report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=149823 .

Packaged Food in Sweden - sales are expected to record a current value growth in 2011. Growth in 2011 is expected to be nevertheless somewhat slower than the CAGR recorded for the review period as a whole. This suggests that whilst there are clear signs of improvement in the economic climate, economic sentiment has yet to return to pre-economic downturn levels. Consumer price sensitivity remains high with consumers willing to shop around for the best prices. However, there are evident indications that consumers will pay a premium for products offering perceived higher value, in particular packaged food that is locally produced or contains natural ingredients.

In constant retail value terms, packaged food sales on the Swedish market are expected to increase in the forecast period. The CAGR for the forecast period is expected to be slightly faster than its review period equivalent. This is linked to continued improvements in the economic climate and economic sentiment. This is expected to lower consumer price sensitivity and encourage a growth in premium-priced product sales. Consumer willingness to pay a premium for products that are locally produced and contain natural ingredients should also serve to drive value growth throughout the forecast period. However, an increase in share for the discounters channel and the continued growth of private label represent threats to retail value forecasts.

Buy your copy of this report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=144679.

Packaged Food in Poland continues to experience positive growth, despite toughening economic conditions. Polish consumers are proving to be reluctant to drastically reduce spending on basic foodstuffs. Instead, they are opting for cutting their expenditure on non-basic goods and services that are not prime necessities. However, many price-sensitive buyers are shifting towards economy brands and private label due to decreasing purchasing power. With regard to manufacturer activity, leading companies are gradually increasing their spending on new product developments and promotional activities, which is also helping to sustain growth within packaged food categories.

Packaged food in Poland is expected to develop further, with new product launches being the key growth driver. The main directions in developing new offerings will be new, interesting flavors, new delivery and packaging formats, new product categories (as there are still some unexploited niches like soy drinks, frozen yoghurt and fruit bars), health and wellness positioned products as well as products targeted at different consumer groups, e.g. women, men, children and the elderly. The new roll-outs will likely be supported by mass media promotional campaigns, which prove an effective way of grasping consumers' attention.

Buy your copy of this report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=143454.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 200,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Our database includes reports by leading publishers from across the globe. We provide 24/7 online and offline support service to our customers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebpackaged-food-market/mexico-sweden-poland/prweb10361587.htm