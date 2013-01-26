Vistorta Merlot, a Taste of Friuli at the Big Apple

Vinitaly International is delighted to welcome industry professionals to area vertical tasting of prestigious winery Vistorta at ThreeSixty° in New York (28.1)

Owner Count Brandino Brandolini will host the degustation of the winery that is located Italy's north-eastern Friuli region from 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm. Members of the wine trade and press can get a taste of the fine wines of Vistorta by registering here: http://nypalmbayintlmasterclass.eventbrite.com/

Starting in the mid-1980s, Count Brandino Brandolini began to pursue his ambitious goal of producing world-class Merlot at his family's picture-perfect 500-acre estate in the Friuli district of northeast Italy. After several years of study at the University of Bordeaux, and much time spent at the family's Bordeaux estate, the highly regarded Château Greysac, Brandolini became convinced that Friuli possessed the ideal terroir for production of superb quality wine.

Using selected Merlot clones from Bordeaux alongside his existing Merlot vines, Brandolini implemented a system of high-density planting in Vistorta's well-drained, limestone-rich vineyards. Here, protective mountain ranges to the north and west combine with the moderating influence of the Adriatic Sea to create a superb microclimate for the cultivation of outstanding Merlot grapes. Now, 20 years later, Vistorta enjoys a reputation as one of Friuli's most sought-after red wines.

The Vistorta's rise in the US has been supported by Palm Bay International (http://www.palmbay.com/), a dynamic family-owned company. The Taub family founded Palm Bay International in 1977, and over the past 35 years and three generations has built the company into one of the leading wine and spirits importers in the United States.

Vinitaly and Palm Bay, with the common aim of promoting the best of Italian wine, will offer the Taub Family Vinitaly Italian Wine Scholarship. This annual scholarship offers applicants the opportunity to be awarded an all-expenses-paid professional, educational trip to the 47th annual Vinitaly, the world biggest wine fair in Verona, from April 7-10, 2013.The awardee of this prestigious scholarship will be announced during the Vinitaly International press conference in New York on the 28th of January from 12:15pm.

This year events of Vinitaly International, the Ambassador of Italian Wines, are also part of the Year of Italian Culture in the USA, promoted by the Italian Foreign Office.

Veronafiere is the leading organizer of trade shows in Italy including Vinitaly (http://www.vinitaly.com), the largest wine event in the world. In 2012, over 4200 exhibitors showcased their wines to 140,000+ visitors (35% from outside of Italy representing over 120 countries). The 47th Edition of Vinitaly will take place on 7th-10th April 2013 in Verona, Italy with its premier event OperaWine - Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers being held in collaboration with Wine Spectator on April 6th in the heat of Verona http://www.operawine.it. Veronafiere created the Vinitaly International http://www.vinitalytour.com, the Ambassador of Italian wine, in 1998 to develop a global platform for the promotion of companies in the Italian wine and food sectors.

