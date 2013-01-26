hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans Announces New Alternative to Bariatric Surgery

Diet Doc offers prescription hCG and individually tailored nutrition plans that produce equally fast weight loss to bariatric surgery at a fraction of the cost and without adverse side effects.

Claims from bariatric surgeons offer fast weight loss free of medical complications, long hospital stays, and other allurements; but at around $30,000 is bariatric surgery truly a good option for fast weight loss? An in-house survey conducted by Diet Doc on their patients reveals that results of their hCG diet plan offer the same results as invasive bariatric surgery, but without side effects, hospital stays, and for around $750 for a complete medical weight loss kit, at a fraction of bariatric surgery. President of Diet Doc, Julie Wright states: "Patients must attempt other fast weight loss methods before being approved by their insurance for bariatric surgery. Our hCG Diet plan is such an approved fast weight loss plan, so those interested in bariatric surgery should at least try out our diet plan beforehand as a first attempt, we are confident that after their first 30 days with us, clients will reconsider bariatric surgery." Diet Doc boasts over a 97% patient success rate, producing an average of one pound per day of fat loss in almost every patient that they treat. Bariatric surgery involves invasive medical procedures which often lead to complications. A study of insurance claims of 2522 patients that underwent bariatric surgery revealed that 21.9% of patients experienced complications during the initial hospital stay and a total of 40% had a risk of complications in the subsequent 180 days.

Julie Wright, President of Diet Doc reflects on her own experience with bariatric surgeries: "We have an employee who underwent gastric balloon treatment. While she did lose weight fast, she had to go in monthly for re-inflation, which requires needle injections through the stomach, and when the device was removed through the throat, the physician ripped her esophagus causing internal hemorrhaging and almost taking her life after a 2 week coma." Wright adds "While extreme examples like these are rare, I just don't know why people would resort to these invasive and dangerous procedures when a Diet Doc hCG diet is an equally effective alternative, intrinsically more natural and less risky, and available at a fraction of the cost."

According to Wolters Kluwer, "A variety of complications can occur with weight loss surgery. The risks of surgery depend upon which surgery you have and any medical problems you had before surgery. Some of the more common early surgical complications (one to six weeks after surgery) include:"



Bleeding

Infection

Blockage or tear in the bowels

Need for further surgery

Currently, Diet Doc is the only prescription hCG diet plan provider in America using their modernized version of the classic hCG diet plan. The company has tirelessly worked to improve the 1954 version, using modern nutritional science to increase daily caloric intake while maximizing nutrition, and providing 99.99% pure hCG treatments to coincide with their individualized diet plans. Every client receives a complimentary evaluation by a Diet Doc physician, after which recommendations are made concerning either prescription hCG treatments, any additional fast weight loss aids like supplements and all-natural diet pills, or simply a customized nutrition plan and detailed guidelines to increase overall health.

Diet Doc also reminds clients that before considering invasive bariatric surgery, they should become familiar with every method available and make an educated decision based on effectiveness, safety, and possible side effects associated with each diet plan.

