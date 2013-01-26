A-OK Services Begins Initiative on Choosing an Experienced HVAC Contractor

A-OK Services in Midlothian, Texas provides consumers with key information about the importance of selecting an experienced HVAC contractor. The heating and air conditioning company provides complete residential and commercial HVAC services and has completed projects for large companies, including Applebees.

A-OK Services, a leading full-service residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC services and refrigeration repair business in Midlothian, Texas, recently provided key tips for selecting an HVAC contractor. The company stresses the importance of choosing a contractor who is experienced and has a history of completing larger projects or jobs.

When selecting an HVAC contractor, A-OK Services also recommends asking for references from businesses or individuals that have previously received services from the company and choosing a contractor whose technicians are licensed and trained. A-OK Services also recommends that consumers look online at customer and Better Business Bureau reviews and other testimonials for an even deeper look at previous customers' experiences.

"It's important to know your heating and air conditioning contractor has experience doing what he does," said Raymond Tyree of A-OK Services. "Not having an experienced contractor can cost you down the line. At A-OK Services, we have experience with large projects and are committed to providing the very best service at the best price."

A-OK Services has developed a reputation for providing professional HVAC and refrigeration repair, and excellent customer service in Arlington, Mansfield and the surrounding Dallas metroplex, earning an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. Their licensed technicians are fulling trained to provide a wide array of professional services, including plumbing services, HVAC repair and refrigeration installation and service. For complete information about A-OK Services, visit the company's website at http://www.aokservicestxdfw.com or call (972) 268-6515 for a free, no-obligation quote and to schedule an appointment.

A-OK Services serving DFW Residential, Commercial and Industrial HVAC, AC and Refrigeration needs. Service & Repair on All Types of Refrigeration Equipment, Service & Repair on all makes and models of Air Conditioning and Heating Systems, Commercial Refrigeration Specialist, Walk-In Coolers, Refrigerators, Freezers. Display Cases, Ice Machines & Ice & Water Dispensers, Air Conditioning Contractor, Plumbing Contractor, Electric Contractor. Hydrojet & Drain Service, Water & Slab Leaks, Troubleshooting Specialists, Same Day Service, Emergency Service & Repair, Taclb# 23649C, E0969, M39195, 24 Hour Emergency Number 214-394-0928

