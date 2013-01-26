New Xulon Book Brings 260 Bible Meditations

Feenstra encourages readers to focus on God in daily struggles of life

In his new book, Unseen Footprints, ($16.99, paperback, 978-1-62419-926-4; $8.49, e-book, 978-1-62419-927-1) Peter G. Feenstra encourages readers to follow God's unseen footprints. This book contains 260 meditations that are particularly geared to help the reader focus on God's unseen footprints in the daily struggles of life. As the author states, “To pay attention to unseen footprints seems somewhat odd, but highlights the character of faith and trust. We do not always see where the Lord is leading our lives but the message of the Bible is clear: God will fulfill His plan and purpose. He will take us through situations that appear impossible.”

A book of Bible meditations may not be particularly newsworthy, but the author believes “there would be less negative stories in the secular and Christian news if people would take the time to pay attention to God's unseen footprints.”

Rev. Peter G. Feenstra is a minister of the Grand Valley Canadian Reformed Church in Ontario, Canada. He has served this church since 2007. He also served as minister of the Owen Sound Canadian Reformed Church (October1992-August 2007) and the Emmanuel Canadian Reformed Church at Guelph (October 1986-October1992). He previously wrote: “Submitting to One Another Out of Reverence for Christ”, “Unspeakable Comfort”, “The Glorious Work of Home Visits” and “You Only”.

Retailers may order Unseen Footprints through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10323078.htm