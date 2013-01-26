Clairvoyant Norah Guide for Premium Astrology Launches New Blog Series on Moon Sign Compatibility

Certified Astro-Clairvoyant Norah Guide with Premium Astrology is extending her services above and beyond today's traditional astrologer, to help as many as possible on their journey of enlightenment. Her most recent no charge service provided is a new blog series discussion on Moon sign compatibilities, where Norah Guide will provide her astrological wisdom of the Moon signs to help others better understand their romantic relationships from an astrological perspective.

Astro-Clairvoyant Norah Guide with Premium Astrology has been working in the field of spiritual enlightenment since long before the term became one of today's popular buzz words. For decades, Norah Guide has been using her astrological wisdom combined with divination tools and her inner psychic abilities to help men and women all over the globe achieve abundance and prosperity in their lives. For Norah Guide, abundance and prosperity are not about bank accounts and financial wealth. She teaches regularly through her blogs and the Norah Guide Social Media Platform that abundance in love is one of the greatest wealths of all. Norah Guide teaches this in many ways across her social media sites, from providing wish tips and daily love tarot readings, to love tips on Facebook, and to her weekly love blog on Tumblr.

Questions on love and romance are among the most common questions Norah Guide gets, and she works to help others achieve abundance of love in their lives in every way possible. Now, for the first time ever, Norah Guide will launch a new blog discussion series on the topic of Moon Sign compatibility, in her efforts to help others better understand their romantic relationships and experiences from this unique astrological perspective.

Moon Sign compatibility is an area of romantic relationships in astrology that is very similar to Sun sign compatibility. Norah Guide knows that most people know their Sun sign, the sign of the zodiac where the Sun was located at their time of birth. The common phrase, “What's your sign?” as a pick up line is a reference to the Sun sign. Many people seek information on their Sun sign compatibilities, when they are trying to learn more about a potential or current romantic experience. Norah Guide knows this is important in terms of learning more about someone, but she says it goes much deeper than that.

As important as the Sun is as far as being a ruler of our lives, the Moon is equally important, and in some cases, more so. Norah Guide says you may click with someone but not have compatible Sun signs, and she says this is likely due to a Moon sign compatibility. In a recent blog to launch this series, Norah Guide discussed how the Moon controls our emotional selves, and thus finding someone with a compatible Moon sign would help balance our lives emotionally.

The study of Moon sign compatibility is as extensive as the study of Sun sign compatibility, which is exactly why Norah Guide is offering a full discussion series on the topic on her blog. Readers can follow her Pinterest boards or subscribe to the blog feeds at the Norah Guide About.Me page to make sure they don't miss a single article in this extensive discussion. For those that have specific questions about Moon sign compatibility, readers can leave a private message for Norah on any of her social media pages, and they may even have their questions answered in a future blog article.

Where most other astrological companies would charge an enrollment fee for this kind of informational program and service, Premium Astrology and Norah Guide are offering this discussion series at absolutely no cost to their loyal friends and followers.

Norah Guide and Premium Astrology know that the path of enlightenment is a multi pronged one, and one that does not end with one reading or report. Every person's journey goes well beyond that. Thus, it is the personal mission of Premium Astrology to assist and support as many as possible on that path. When Norah is unable to answer questions or connect directly online, Premium Astrology provides live Customer Support 24/7 online, or toll-free Monday through Friday.

Premium Astrology is proud to have had the privilege of helping men and women all over the world enhance the quality of their lives through services of spiritual enlightenment. Premium Astrology provides fast and reliable astrological reports and a wide variety of other services through the experience of Astro-Clairvoyant Norah Guide. The individual success of each of their clients is their highest priority, and Premium Astrology is available to provide live support twenty-four hours a day seven days a week.

