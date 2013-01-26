Kyodo America Announces First LawnBott Dealer in Dayton, OH

LawnBott to make debut at Home World 2013

Kyodo America Industries Co., LTD, makers of the LawnBott line of robotic mowers, is proud to announce its newest LawnBott dealer. LawnBott of Dayton is now able to provide not only the LawnBott robotic mowers to homeowners in the area, but provide full installation and support to customers to ensure they have the best experience with their LawnBott.

LawnBott of Dayton will debut the LawnBott robotic mowers at the Miami Valley Home World 2013, booth #404, held at the Airport Expo Center February 1-3 and 8-10, 2013. LawnBott of Dayton will also be registering attendees for a chance to win a new LawnBott robotic mower. Find out more about Home World 2013 here, http://www.mvhomeworld.com/.

LawnBott is a line of robotic mowers that can maintain yards from 5,000 sq. ft. to well over an acre. Using lithium-ion batteries, LawnBott's are a non-polluting alternative to typical gas powered mower. Many models are fully automatic and feature self-recharging, so that a homeowner can enjoy a well-trimmed yard, without the hard work typically associated with yard maintenance.

Paul Schlosser, owner, and Dave Novak, Operations Manager at LawnBott of Dayton, recently visited Kyodo America's offices in Atlanta, GA. USA for dealer training for the entire LawnBott line. Upon completion of the dealer training course, Mr. Schlosser and his staff are excited to bring robotic mowing to the greater Dayton/Miami Valley area. “LawnBott's are great because now you don't have to cut your grass anymore,” said Mr. Schlosser, “and your lawn will still look great!” As a longtime resident of the area with considerable experience in the local home improvement market, the staff of LawnBott of Dayton now offers a complete solution for automated lawn care throughout the Dayton/Miami Valley and surrounding areas. Find out more at http://www.lawnbott.com/dayton/.

Kyodo America Industries, Co., LTD, is an Atlanta, GA based manufacturer of lawn & garden products and the LawnBott robotic mowers. LawnBott's were originally developed in Italy and are the leading robotic mower in Europe. Since 2000, our robotic mowers have been helping homeowners maintain their yards without the sweat and aggravation of conventional mowers. To find out more, please visit our website at http://www.LawnBott.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364393.htm