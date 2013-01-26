TitleMax Opens 30th Store in the Greater Phoenix Area

Individuals in the greater Phoenix area can now choose from 30 convenient TitleMax locations. For more information, or to find a location near you, visit http://www.titlemax.biz.

TitleMax, a subsidiary of TMX Finance, is excited to announce the opening of its 30th location serving the greater Phoenix area. The new store, located in Mesa, AZ, opened on Friday, Jan. 18, 2013. Residents in the area can now meet with a local TitleMax representative for all their car title loan needs.

The new store, which offers individuals with little, no, or even bad credit the opportunity to get a cash loan based on collateral, not credit history, is located at 1937 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85204. Store hours are Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The store can be reached by calling 480.253.4435.

“TitleMax has proudly served residents in the greater Phoenix area since 2011,” said Otto Bielss, Senior Vice President of Operations for TMX Finance. “As we continue to expand in the area we look forward to granting title loans to qualified individuals while providing an exceptional level of customer service.”

About Car Title Loans

A car title loan is a fast way for credit-challenged individuals to obtain the short-term cash they need. To secure a car title loan with TitleMax an individual must have a clear, or lien-free, car title, a government-issued ID and proof of income. With these items an individual can obtain a loan up to $5,000 while still maintaining the use of their vehicle. No insurance is required, there are no credit checks and most loans can be completed in as little as 30 minutes.

Residents in need of a short-term cash loan are encouraged to visit one of the many TitleMax locations in the greater Phoenix area. Visit http://www.titlemax.biz/store-locator to find a location near you.

About TitleMax

TitleMax, a subsidiary of TMX Finance, provides financial products to people without access to traditional credit alternatives. TitleMax has been a trusted consumer lender for over 14 years, helping hundreds of thousands of people in getting cash when they need it. Since its inception in 1998, TitleMax has grown to over 1,000 stores, spanning 12 states and provides car title loans to over 2,000 people each day.

Please visit http://www.titlemax.biz for more information on car title loans and how TitleMax can be of service.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebTitleMax/PhoenixAZ/prweb10362077.htm