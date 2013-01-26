All Hands on Deck--The Musical at the Gallo Center for the Arts February 23

'America's Newest 1940s Musical' Transports Audience Back in Time

Billed as 'all singing…all dancing…all big band,' "All Hands on Deck--The Musical," coming to the Gallo Center for the Arts for one matinee performance, is a new, two-act revue performed by four singer-dancer-comics and a nine-piece band featuring songs, dances and comedy popular during the 1940s.

"All Hands on Deck" was inspired by comedian Bob Hope's World War II USO tours, when Hollywood stars brought entertainment to the nation's armed forces at home and in war zones. The setting is July 4th, 1942.

Act One brings a war-bond drive to Modesto. Hosted by Ted Crosley (the Bob Hope-type) and featuring John Handley (Hollywood's favorite new tenor), Daisy Maxwell (the “sweater girl”) and Betty Blake (the “bond bombshell”), all goes as planned until an urgent telegram informs the group that bad weather has forced a hasty departure in order to make it back to San Francisco for a live radio broadcast on Armed Forces Radio. But, instead of leaving as instructed, the gang decides to stay and do the broadcast right from Modesto.

Act Two becomes a live radio show complete with a studio audience. On air antics, classic commercials, timeless songs and comedy skits power the radio show until a patriotic finish that pays tribute to both active duty and veteran members of thearmed forces. Songs include “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “Atchison Topeka And The Santa Fe,” “I'm In The Mood For Love,” “Pennsylvania Polka,” “I'll Never Smile Again,” “Any Bonds Today?,” “Don't Fence Me In,” America The Beautiful,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Thanks For The Memory” and a powerful military medley.

