Identity Theft Alert: Protect Against the Damage of a Stolen Social Security Number with GoBankingRates.com's New Consumer Guide

Among identity theft tactics, stolen social security numbers pose one of the most damaging threats to consumers' bank accounts and finances. A new guide from http://www.GoBankingRates.com explains why identity thieves target social security numbers and outlines how individuals can protect themselves from becoming victims.

Among important documents or personal information consumers should protect, their social security number is number one. “A con artist who knows your Social Security number, bank account information or other personal details can temporarily become you in order to commit fraud. Fixing the damage could take years,” states a report from FDIC Consumer News.

About 8.6 million American households had at least one member who was the victim of identity theft in 2010, according to a November 2011 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. In a new consumer guide, GoBankingRates.com outlines why it's important for consumers to guard their social security number – and what actions identity theft victims can take when they suspect their social security number has been stolen.

“The Holy Grail of identity thieves is the stolen social security numbers,” says Paul Sisolak, expert contributor to GoBankingRates.com. “If an identity thief gets ahold of your social security number, they may obtain complete access to your bank account, which could lead to financial hardship, or even ruin, that can be difficult to repair.”

GoBankingRates.com's guide to protecting social security number helps consumers understand how identity theft happens, and how a stolen social security number ends up in the wrong hands. Armed with this knowledge, consumers can recognize identity theft threats and better protect themselves. The guide also includes steps to take when a social security number is suspected to have been stolen, including getting a new social security number.

