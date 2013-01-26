hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans New Prescription Only, All-Natural Ultra Burn Diet Pills

Diet Doc has released new prescription only Ultra Burn diet pills for safe and fast weight loss.

Diet Doc has released new prescription only Ultra Burn diet pills that are safer than stimulant laden, unnatural diet pills. These new weight loss pills can aid an hCG diet protocol or work by themselves as an effective weight loss aid. Designed to help patients lose weight quickly and safely, these diet pills contain Methionine, Inositol, L-carnitine, Chromium, Caffeine, and a number of vitamins that constitute the B complex group of vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, and B6. When used alone or in conjunction with the hCG diet plan designed by the company, Ultra Burn acts as an effective weight loss aid without producing any of the side effects that are often associated with other fat burners. Diet Doc has incorporated a number of powerful ingredients whose extreme fat burning potential has been clinically proven, combining the most effective doses to create Ultra Burn. The combination of B-complex vitamins that are powerful supplements are known to boost metabolism, increase energy levels, and also prevent the metabolic slowdown associated with a low calorie diet or age. Ultra Burn further enhances the effectiveness of the hCG weight loss diet and custom nutrition plans designed by Diet Doc that help clients lose as much as a pound of unwanted, unhealthy fat per day.

Ultra Burn presents a safe and affordable alternative to dangerous stimulants and clients can experience the numerous benefits of these prescription only diet pills that include balanced metabolism along with enhanced fat burning. A product of extensive research and clinical studies, it enhances the body's ability to burn fat stores and convert them into energy, which helps patients get to their ideal weight quickly and easily. The comprehensive modern-day hCG diet plan designed by Diet Doc is a medically-supervised and physician managed medical weight loss program that also helps patients improve their health while keeping the excess pounds away permanently. The hCG diet involves administering prescription grade hCG through sublingual drops, pills, and injections, which is combined with a low calorie diet for effective fast weight loss. To encourage patients and to ensure that they stick with the diet and reach their target weight, Diet Doc also offers a number of diet supplements and diet foods and their comprehensive diet plan also reintroduces specific and essential food groups.

Diet Doc's customized medical weight loss plans are offered by a team of qualified and experienced doctors and physicians who have specialized training. They evaluate the health history of each patient after which a nutritionist creates a personalized diet plan. Assigned coaches also work collaboratively work with the patients, it is this system of open communication and unlimited support that makes the hCG diet plan from Diet Doc one of the most sought after medical weight loss programs across the nation. By integrating these prescription only diet pills into their master diet plan, the company is helping their patients fight the battle against obesity without them having to resort to invasive surgeries such as lap band and bariatric surgery or even dangerous crash/fad diets that do more harm than good.

