Numero Uno Web Solutions, GTA's Premier Online Marketing and SEO Company, Announces Web Design Strategies for 2013

Numero Uno Web Solutions (NumeroUnoWeb.com), a fast-growing global Internet marketing firm that caters to small- and mid-size business-to-consumer companies, is announcing its new web design strategies for 2013.

Numero Uno Web Solutions (NumeroUnoWeb.com), a fast-growing global Internet marketing firm that caters to small- and mid-size business-to-consumer companies, is announcing its new web design strategies for 2013.

According to Numero Uno Web Solutions, thanks to the rising emergence of mobile devices, responsive web design was one of the biggest emerging trends in 2012. Responsive web design is the art of designing a web site that works well and looks great on a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and PCs. The failure to design a web site that makes mobile navigation easy means that brands are losing out on traffic and sales.

“In 2013, web design will continue to evolve and be more functionable; all in the name of increasing online exposure and getting sites to rank higher on search engine results pages [SERPs]. In the past, responsive web design was implemented into existing web sites to meet multiple source demands. In 2013, responsive web design will be more focused on ensuring general functionality from the outset,” says Andy Wu, Business Development Manager at Numero Uno Web Solutions.

With that in mind, successful web design in 2013 will rely more heavily on typography, large images, and color, according to Numero Uno Web Solutions. Minimalist web design with strong typography and content is easier to understand than complicated layouts with numerous fonts and images.

“Along with strong typography, successful web design in 2013 will incorporate large images on the homepage to make a dynamic impact. Homepages cluttered with images and volumes of copy are visually distracting and difficult to navigate for those on the go,” Wu adds.

“Small- and medium-sized businesses that do not have the bandwidth to accommodate large images can create a strong design aesthetic with additional ‘white space,'” says Wu. “A homepage that incorporates white space, concise typography, and a proportionate image can be well-balanced and visually stunning.”

“Finally, while there is a need to make web sites function more effectively across all devices, informative, relevant content will continue to be the most important trend in 2013. Why? Because people search for keywords and content online; regardless of the device. Responsive web design helps ensure the delivery and functionality of a web site; original content that uses natural keywords helps drive visitors to the site,” Wu concludes.

For its site to be effective, a company needs to ensure the web marketing firm it uses employs the most advanced, creative design and search engine optimization (SEO) techniques possible. To learn more about Numero Uno Web Solutions, and how it can help small- and medium-sized businesses design web sites that generate results, visit the company's web site at http://numerounoweb.com/sitescore/index_2.html.

Numero Uno Web Solutions is one of the top Internet marketing firms due to constant innovation and overall customer satisfaction. For more information on Numero Uno Web Solutions, and to discover how the company can help maximize your company's search engine optimization and online presence, visit http://numerounoweb.com/sitescore/index_2.html. Or call Numero Uno Web Solutions toll-free at 1-855-SEO-XPRT (1-855-736-9778).

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361604.htm