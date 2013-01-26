hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans Announces Newly Modified hCG Diet to Battle Obesity

Diet Doc leads America's battle against the rising epidemic of obesity with the newly modified, prescription hCG Diet and the best weight loss plan, available to anyone nationwide after consultation.

The health concerns mounting over obesity in America have long been at epidemic proportions. A leading health expert has called for shaming the obese into losing weight. Diet Doc offers a less repugnant way to convince overweight Americans to lose weight, they do it with unlimited clinical support, the best weight loss coaches, nutritionists, and a diet that is tailored to the patient's strengths and goals. Obesity however treated, must be solved. One who is obese has a 40 percent higher risk of premature death as one who is normal weight. In response to these staggering statistics emerging almost every day, Diet Doc has renewed its vigor in their quest to make America healthy, one patient at a time. The company's prescription hCG diet plan is easily capable of producing over 1 pound per day of much needed weight loss, boasting over a 97 percent success rate. Every interested patient receives a free consultation to decide whether the hCG diet is for them, and if it is deemed that prescription hCG treatments are the proper course of action, Diet Doc's in house physicians will send out prescription hCG nationwide, arriving at the patients door within days.

Obesity has been linked to several serious medical conditions, including heart disease and stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, certain types of cancer, gallbladder disease, osteoarthritis, gout, breathing problems, sleep apnea and asthma. Physicians agree that the more overweight one is, the more apt they are to develop health issues. Those that are overweight or obese are at an increased risk for chronic disease compared to the normal weight individual. Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death and disability in America and overweight people are more likely to have high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Very high blood levels of cholesterol can also increase the risk of heart disease and are often linked to being overweight. Research has shown that significant health benefits can be achieved from losing weight. The Diet Doc staff is committed to supporting patients in the quest to lose weight fast to achieve a healthier, more enjoyable quality of life.

The Diet Doc best weight loss plan was developed by Dr. A.T. W. Simeones in the late 1950's, who discovered that small doses of the hCG hormone was beneficial in releasing abnormal fat. Since that time, the hCG diet plan has been significantly modified by Diet Doc, America's leader in hCG weight loss diets, to allow for an increase in caloric intake of up to 1250 calories per day. hCG, used in combination with a high protein, low carbohydrate diet is a proven effective treatment for the best weight loss. A recent in-house survey revealed that 97% of patients that followed the hCG Diet best weight loss plan lost an average of one pound per day.

Prior to committing to lose weight fast with the hCG diet, each patient is personally and thoroughly evaluated by Diet Doc's professional medical team. Medical history, weight loss goals and lifestyle are taken into consideration when designing the patient's personalized diet plan. Diet Doc's health advisor will be in constant contact with the patient to monitor progress and to offer unlimited support and encouragement during the patient's diet journey. Diet Doc's goal is to encourage the best weight loss while also promoting healthy food choices. Patients that complete the hCG weight loss plan can lose weight rapidly without the expense and potential long-term risks and side effects associated with medications for weight-related diseases. Those battling obesity will significantly benefit from an hCG best weight loss plan and enjoy a healthier quality of life.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbest-weight-loss/hcg-diet/prweb10360662.htm