As Google Panda Kills off Low Quality Sites, PluginDynamo.com Releases an Auto blog Plugin that creates Fresh Content and Renewed Hope for Internet Marketers

PluginDynamo.com, founded by dotcom Interactive LLC, releases an Auto Blog WordPress Plugin for Internet Marketers that passes the Google Panda litmus test for fresh content, keeping sites safe from extinction.

PluginDynamo.com, the premium WordPress Plugin developer based in Texas is well known to their client base of Internet marketers for their innovative WordPress Plugins that assist marketers in solving complex problems on their WordPress sites.

Buzz Burner auto blog plugin is one of the latest releases by the company and may be the answer to the fresh content that internet marketers require.

In the wake of Google's updated Panda algorithm, which incorporates ‘freshness factor' when ranking search results and penalizes poor quality sites with stale and re-spun content articles, Buzz Burner promises to deliver unique WordPress content that is relevant and interesting.

The Plugin works by obtaining and combining several posts from different sources in order to assemble a single, real- time and relevant post in your niche. Additionally, there is a feature that will auto-create the WordPress content and then populate it into your website.

Managing Partner, Wesley Williams says, “Buzz Burner really takes Auto Blogging to the next level and will help your blog posts stand out from the crowd. It delivers exactly what Google is looking for, fresh and readable content and prioritizes pages that have been published more recently, helping you to rank higher. It functions on autopilot, so you can set it and forget it.” Mr. Williams adds, “We use Buzz Burner and our other Plugins within our own business, because it works. We are constantly improving our features and adding functionality to our Plugins.

We are very happy with the positive direction this company is going in and especially happy with the peace of mind that it brings to our customers, as the uncertainty of Google rankings and penalties can become unsettling to folks who make a living via the Internet.”

About

Established in 2010, Plugin Dynamo is a Dallas based website that focuses on new and original WordPress Plugins that come from internal needs to common WordPress problems and are designed to better serve their customers.

