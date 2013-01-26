M&S® Technologies, Inc. Announces Near Vision Testing App for Android™

M&S Technologies is pleased to announce that the Smart System® product line now includes computerized near vision testing.

M&S Technologies, the first name in computerized vision testing systems, is pleased to announce that the Smart System® product line now includes Near Vision Testing. Integrated with M&S Technologies' Smart System Tablet, eye care professionals can easily display a variety of Near Vision targets, including fully randomizable Sloan letters and Lea® Symbols, in a portable, easy-to-handle, high-tech solution. For maximum value, the user can toggle from 16 inches to a 10 foot distance thus allowing a convenient method for screening vision at health fairs, nursing homes and other situations requiring both a Distance and Near Acuity chart.

“By developing a convenient and portable tool for effective near vision testing, we continue our goal of helping eye care professionals to streamline and maximize their practice. This technology further differentiates M&S from others in the industry selling eye charts that simply replace the manual projector. The Near Vision Testing app delivers the accuracy and dependability that customers get from all M&S products.”

About M&S Technologies:

Founded in 1990, M&S Technologies is a software company specializing in visual testing systems and dedicated to developing the very best products for eye-care professionals, optometry schools and universities, and products used in clinical trials. To date, over 20,000 systems are in use across 39 countries with a growing network that includes 23 distributors and several strategic industry alliances. Superior service, industry-leading technology and products that define the cutting edge have been the hallmarks of M&S for over 20 years.

