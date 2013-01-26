Thermal Fluid/Heat Transfer Fluid Market is growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.4% & to reach $2.5 Billion by 2017 - by MarketsandMarkets

[254 Pages Report] Thermic & Heat Transfer Fluid Market report categorizes the global market for Thermic fluid on the basis of applications and geography; forecasting volumes and revenues and analyzing trends in each of the sub markets.

The report “Global Heat Transfer Fluid (Thermal Fluids/High Temperature/Synthetic Heat Transfer Fluids) Market, by Product Type (Mineral Oils, Silicone & Aromatics, & Glycol based Fluids, and Molten Salts), Application & Geography - Forecasts to 2017” defines and segments the global heat transfer fluids market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue for heat transfer fluids. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the global heat transfer fluids market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented, and revenues and volumes are forecast-ed on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecast-ed for each region. Further, market is segmented, and revenues and volumes are forecast-ed on the basis of applications and product type as well.

Browse 119 market data tables and 21 figures spread through 254 pages and in-depth Table Of Content on “Global Heat Transfer Fluid (Thermal Fluids/High Temperature/Synthetic Heat Transfer Fluids) Market, by Product Type (Mineral Oils, Silicone & Aromatics, & Glycol based Fluids, and Molten Salts), Application & Geography - Forecasts to 2017”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermic-fluid-market-861.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

The applications of heat transfer fluids cover almost all facets of industries ranging from oil and gas to pharmaceuticals and automotive. The demand for heat transfer fluids is expected to increase significantly owing to the growing end-user industries such as chemicals, manufacturing processes, etc. They have exceptional thermal and oxidation stability and are widely used in open, vented heat transfer systems, chemical processing equipment, laminating and calendaring rolls, dies and molds in the rubber and plastics industries, die-cast zinc, and aluminum alloys.

The major drivers for this market are high growth in the CSP market, strong performance advantage offered by heat transfer fluids and increasing performance standards in the industrial sectors. New products launch, product and technological innovation, expansions and mergers & acquisitions are the fundamentals to survive in this market.

The global market for heat transfer fluids in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1,684.0 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $2,557.2 million by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2012 to 2017. Europe dominates the global heat transfer fluids market, accounting for 35.0% of the global heat transfer fluids demand in 2011. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the near future owing to the rapid advancement and increasing demand from key countries such as China and India. North American heat transfer fluids market is smaller as compared to Europe in terms of revenue and volume.

The market is dominated by The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Solutia Inc. (U.S.), Exxon-Mobil Corporation (U.S.), BP (U.K.), and Shell (The Netherlands) which together accounted for 76.0% of the overall market in 2011. These market participants are especially strongest in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets, where they have significant market presence. The Dow Chemical Company leads the industry and accounted for 30.0% of the overall market in 2011.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.

MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository. To know more about us and our reports, please visit our website http://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales(at)marketsandmarkets(dot)com

MarketsandMarkets Blog

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebthermic-fluid/market/prweb10348179.htm