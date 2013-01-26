Just in Time for the New Semester, TheDigest.com Reveals the Top Ways VoIP Saves College Students and Parents Big Bucks

With the winter semester about to start, http://www.thedigest.com has made a list of the biggest reason that no college student should go back to school without a VoIP phone system for the dorm or the apartment.

Time to go back to school. Let's be honest here, second semester always starts in gloom. The holidays are over. The weather is cold. Monday, January 21st is known to be the saddest day of the year.

As students trudge back to class, parents will want to know that they can at least keep in contact. VoIP is a great option for parents who want to find an affordable phone service for their student's dorm or apartment. College students already spend lots of time online, and VoIP is just an Internet call away.

VoIP, or “Voice over Internet Protocol” are calls made over an Internet connection. Standard calls are made over landlines or cellular towers. In honor of schools reopening, The Digest has announced the top reasons that no student should start the semester without VoIP.

VoIP is Cheap

College students love to save money just as much as their parents do, and as students learn to budget their own money for the first time, VoIP is a great introduction to managing personal utility expenses. VoIP is even cheaper than a large pizza, cheaper than a 12-pack of beer, cheaper than that assigned copy of Moby Dick lying unread on the floor.

Regular phone providers like AT&T and Verizon charge between $80 and $100 a month, but VoIP plans run for about $5 ro $10 a month. Residential VoIP provider Axvoice has a plan that starts at only $8.25/month, and VOIPo has a plan for only $6.21/month with a two-year plan.

VoIP calling is also unlimited within the US. As long as there's an Internet connection, users can have unlimited calling nationwide without the stress of using up minutes.

VoIP is Easy

VoIP is so easy to use that most college kids have already used VoIP technology without even realizing it. Since VoIP is Internet-based, the user can manage their plan directly online. It's extremely easy to add features to a plan, or delete features that aren't being used, and new changes take effect immediately.

VoIP is Mobile

Most VoIP providers like Phone Power offer free mobile apps so that users can take their cheap VoIP plan with them on the go.

Students can download VoIP apps to carry VoIP with them on their iPods, tablets, laptops, Androids, and BlackBerry phones wherever they go. Not that they'll be chatting online during class, of course.

VoIP has Video Conferencing

Nothing compares to face-to-face chatting. VoIP keeps students and loved ones connected despite the miles in between. VoIP is great for long-distance relationships, too. Sometimes school breaks don't come fast enough, but with VoIP Video Conferences, sweethearts are never too far away from each other.

It's the new school year. It's a time for students and parents to worry about good grades and personal growth, not high phone bills.

