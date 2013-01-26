MyVoIPProvider.com Reveals the Top 3 Ways VoIP can be a Lifesaver in Emergencies

Customers want to know their phone systems are reliable, so http://www.myvoipprovider.com has made a list of the top 3 ways that VoIP service is indispensable in emergency situations.

During the May 2011 Wallow Fire, devastating wildfires spread through eastern Arizona and New Mexico leading to closed highways and evacuated areas. In an emergency relief effort, one high school in Reserve, New Mexico, was transformed into an evacuation shelter and a base for the Department of Homeland Security operations. This high school became the headquarters for the state and federal agencies, which were all part of the Emergency Response Team.

One major reason that the Reserve high school was able to take on this responsibility was that it was already a Jive hosted VoIP client. This VoIP system facilitated communications between the various relief effort teams. It was because of this VoIP system that agencies at the local, state, and federal level were able to stay in contact while quickly and efficiently responding to and recovering from the natural disaster.

The role of the VoIP system in this emergency situation was not an unusual one, as VoIP can oftentimes provide assistance during crises. As it is, people love VoIP service because it is a cheap and reliable alternative to traditional wireline phone service. An additional benefit of VoIP is that customers can count on it in times of emergency.

My VoIP Provider has therefore announced a few of the top ways in which a VoIP provider can help during the event of an emergency, and could end up making all the difference in any emergency situation a person may encounter.

Unified Communication Access

During emergency situations, there usually is a need for intercommunication between any individuals and organizations working together. In the case of the wildfires, the firefighters needed to communicate with one another, but also with the Department of Homeland Security and other emergency responders.

With the VoIP system in place, these relief efforts were able to contact one another through phone calls, messages, text messages, emails, and even faxes if necessary. With a VoIP system, emergency responders could use IP phones and mobile devices to stay in touch even when traditional forms of communication were inaccessible.

Emergency Notification System

VoIP systems also feature an impressive notification system. With a VoIP system, users can send out mass phone calls or messages to traditional phones, mobile devices, IP phones, and even email addresses. These emergency messages not only notify the recipients of the potential threat, but could also provide evacuation or safety instructions.

Such notification systems have proven especially helpful on school campuses during possible crises or lockdown situations.

Reliability

Wind and storms can knock down or damage traditional phone lines. Such damage could cut off communication between those in need and those that provide relief. VoIP systems, however, are not generally susceptible to this kind of destruction, and users can therefore still make VoIP calls with service from any top VoIP provider while traditional phone lines are down.

Although VoIP needs access to electricity, if there is a power outage, VoIP can still run with a backup battery or generator. Batteries are very cheap, but if there is concern that power will be out for an extended period of time, as in hurricane or flood situations, a generator is a good investment.

