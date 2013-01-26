PRO Compression, Producer of Graduated Compression Socks for Runners, Comments on the News of Runners Testing Their Endurance in the Louisiana Marathon

Following an article published by The Advocate about runners testing their endurance at the Louisiana Marathon, Pro Compression offers their comments.

On January 26, 2013, PRO Compression, manufacturer of graduated compression socks for runners, comments on an article in The Advocate by Luke Johnson regarding the test of endurance for runners in the Louisiana Marathon.

According to The Advocate article, “Thousands of runners from across the country will flood the Baton Rouge streets Sunday for the second annual Louisiana Marathon and half marathon.”

The article states that runners will start at 7 AM in front of the Capitol Building and tour through the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU) and historic Louisiana neighborhoods. The article reports that the men's and women's champions will be returning to the marathon this year, and 4,500 other runners will join them. The runners hail from 47 U.S. states and 12 countries, reports the article.

According to the article, there will be music from local talents who will perform after the racers finish and many delicious dishes from local restaurants. “The marathon and half marathon routes were slightly altered this year because of construction on LSU's campus. The course is still certified as a Boston Marathon qualifier,” states the article.

PRO Compression understands the extensive training and endurance necessary to compete in a marathon, and speaks of how their graduated compression socks for runners can help. “PRO Compression offers a compression sock with a lightweight, comfortable design that eliminates discomfort and helps runners recover better,” said PRO Compression CEO, Eric Smith. “Using our socks during a marathon will keep you comfortable throughout the whole race. By improving performance, runners will feel less fatigued, more comfortable, and run more efficiently.”

At PRO Compression we've created high-quality, graduated compressions socks tailor-made for the weekend runner and elite athlete. Unlike countless gimmicks that claim to improve your performance, with PRO Compression socks, the instant, positive improvement isn't an empty promise – it's purely scientific.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361861.htm