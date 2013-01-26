A recent article published by ABC News reports that a South Australian judge suggests social media is spawning a new generation of private investigators. fishbat, an online marketing company, offers their thoughts.

While there is no doubt that social media is changing the way people interact (among many other things), Justice David Peek of Melbourne, Australia recently questioned social media's effect on the justice system.

According to an article from ABC News, Peek stated, “Facebook is spawning a new generation of private investigators.” He added that witnesses are now more prone to prejudice because of social media sites.

One case that is currently under scrutiny is an assault case in which a man's conviction was overturned. In the case, reports the article, both the victim and the prosecution used social media to find the suspect. “Police relied on witnesses' Facebook identifications instead of doing their own identification procedures,” the article stated. Judge Peek declared that this was a failure on the part of the prosecution.

Social media is also affecting the outcome of civil cases. According to the article, people can easily use Facebook photos and posts to damage the reputation and/or character of the person they are filing a suit against. While this may not be a new technique in civil suits, using social media certainly is.

“Personally, I don't think using social media in the courtroom is an inherently bad thing,” says Clay Darrohn, CEO of the online marketing company fishbat. “It's when prosecutors and defendants overuse or abuse social media during a case that it becomes damaging to the justice system.”

Darrohn adds that social media is putting everyone under the spotlight. A person's job can be put in jeopardy for the wrong post or photo. Some employers will even refuse to hire people due to incriminating evidence found on a Facebook page. It's something that our society is getting used to, and as social media grows, people will have to adapt to it.

