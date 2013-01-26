Voices Against Brain Cancer Responds to the Use of More Focused Radiation to Treat Brain Tumors

Voices Against Brain Cancer responds to an article that reports on new research suggesting that a more focused form of radiation treatment can be more effective for treating brain tumors.

On January 26, Voices Against Brain Cancer (VABC) responds to a recent article published by Health.com regarding a new form of radiation treatment that has the potential to be a more effective tool in the fight against brain cancer.

New research suggests that the use of a more focused, smaller area of radiation to fight brain tumors will not increase the likelihood of tumor recurrence, which was once believed to be true. According to an article from Health.com on the study, “restricting the radiotherapy to a smaller zone also spares the rest of the brain and preserves patients' brain function.”

While it is not 100 percent proven that this form of radiation will work any better than previous forms (in which the entire brain received radiation treatment), the article reports that the study did prove that patients will not do any worse that those with larger margins. According to the article, both forms of radiation therapy are aimed at treating glioblastomas, which are the most common, most aggressive and most deadly form of brain tumors.

After learning about this new research, VABC spokesperson Scott Darrohn applauds the study. “Hopefully this new form of treatment will open up new doors for scientists researching brain cancer,” Darrohn said. “VABC is always interested in discovering the next advancement that will help raise awareness as well as funding for a great cause – the fight against brain cancer.”

VABC has a wide variety of initiatives in place for brain cancer research, awareness and support. The organization's research grants fund cutting-edge research programs that will have a monumental impact on the diagnosis and treatment of brain cancer. VABC currently funds research at several esteemed institutions such as Brookhaven National Laboratory, Cleveland Clinic, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, John Hopkins, Memorial Sloan-Kettering and Yale, to name a few.

VABC's mission is to find a cure for brain cancer by advancing scientific research, increasing awareness within the medical community and supporting patients, their families and caregivers afflicted with this devastating disease.

