International Hosting Provider ITX Design Introduces Custom WordPress Website Design Services with 'SiteLock' Security Backup

International hosting provider, reseller and (VPS) specialist ITX Design announced late last week, an arsenal of new hosting and custom website design packages offering the perks and benefits of SiteLock. ITX Design now delivers complete WordPress website custom design and development equipped with the very latest in E-Commerce solutions.

Whatever a small or large online business needs, ITX Design has the most effective hosting plans. Every affordable hosting plan offers a combination of reliability and superior customer care service. Just a few quick steps to register and the client website is up and running. When an ITX Design customer signs up for any affordable website hosting plan, they are guaranted 24/7 customer support from trained professionals.

An elite, international hosting company founded in 2001 , ITX Design offers a wide variety of solutions for any business looking to gain visibility online. Clients seeking a shared hosting plan or a larger one requiring huge database, each customer has plenty of viable options. Hosting and custom website design plans from ITX Design are proven, and reliable for larger professional websites who demand more from a hosting provider.

A leading web hosting company, ITX Design offers premium service add-on's such as business emails and a larger database, as a means to manage growing online customer inquiries steering to their virtual door. Other features including domain hosting, 99% up-time and performance, 24/7 customer support and money back guarantee on all value added services.

ITX Design specializes in expandable hosting that is capable of meeting the hosting requirements of small websites or even large scale corporate networks with server clusters.

Their entire line of web hosting plans are supported by WordPress, including one-click WordPress installers. After WordPress is installed, the customer can simply log in to the control panel and design and develop his or her website, and make inventory or content updates with a simple click of the mouse.

ITX Design is a well-reviewed web hosting and domain registration provider with thousands of satisfied clients across North America. They provide dedicated servers, shared web hosting, and domain registration for small and large businesses. Server hosting, Word Press hosting.

In early 2013, ITX Design launched a brand new line of custom website design packages which include professional logo design, original content writing services, and a variety of shopping cart solutions in addition to an arsenal of social media and SEO strategies.

Always innovative, and always striving for excellence, ITX has been a proven presence in the website development and hosting industry for over a decade. For more information about their line of products and services for small and large business, simply visit http://www.itxdesign.com, or call (866) 577-1442 to speak with a knowledgeable tech support representative 24 hours a day.

