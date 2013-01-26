Longevity Global Inc. Announces Lucrative Discounts on MIG Welding Machines

Longevity Global Inc., one of the leading international distributors of welding machines, has announced a heavy discount on MIGWELD 200S. Previously priced at $799.99, the MIGWELD 200S welding machine is now available at $599.99 only.

Longevity Global Inc., one of the leading international distributors of welding machines, has announced a heavy discount on MIGWELD 200S. Previously priced at $799.99, the MIGWELD 200S welding machine is now available at $599.99 only. This machine is a new and improved version of the previous ARCMATE MIG welders With an enhanced internal wire feed system and spool gun compatibility, The MIGWELD 200S competes with top model MIG welders for Sale in the industry. This MIG welder / Stick welder combo requires a 220V single phase power supply which can easily be found in most house power supplies or small generators! This machine comes with full amperage and speed adjustments for faster or slower hand speeds on thicker or thinner material!

MIG Welding is a commonly used for high deposition rate welding process. MIG welding is therefore referred to as a semiautomatic welding process. MIG Welding also called wire feed welding costs less and takes less time than other techniques of Welding. Longevity offers the latest MIG Welding Machines on sale from MIG Welders.

This machine is great for using as a hobby or for industrial use. This Gas shielded MIG welder can be equipped with a separate hand speed controlled spool gun for welding aluminum or other materials. The MIG welders is for Sale at a competitive price, including a free 5 Year parts and labor warranty!

Feel free to contact LONGEVITY customer service toll free 877-566-4462 for more details on this model or the LONGEVITY product of your choice.

