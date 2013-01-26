Canon EOS Rebel T4i Pros & Cons 2013 Prices and Deals Review Revealed Via Find My Price Comparison Service

Ironclad Integrity Ltd accurate provider of technological information, announced on Monday via http://www.FindMyPrice.net that they will publish the first report on Canon EOS Rebel T4i prices and deals for 2013 at the beginning of February.

Ironclad Integrity Ltd is a company that aims to offer as much information as possible about the latest technological products on the market. The online reports that the company has created so far via http://www.FindMyPrice.net comparison platform, have been so successful that the company decided to publish the first printed report containing all Canon EOS Rebel T4i prices and deals practiced on the market.

The initiative is unique as no other company has taken the time to study the market in order to allow customers to compare the existing online deals.

Find My Price has provided a preview of the information that will be included in the printed issue of their price report. According to CEO Sam Nook declaration, the digital camera has been tested for a long period of time because editors wanted to deliver a detailed and accurate description of the product. Thus, readers will be able to choose, in time, the best product on the market, based on the quality price report.

Canon EOS Rebel T4i features an 18.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor and an 18-55mm EF-S IS II lens. The image and video quality has been significantly improved thanks to the Live View shooting mode, whereas the 3-inch articulated touch screen has facilitated the control of the device.

According to Find My Price reviewers, Canon's DSLR delivers true to life images as the colors are neither too vivid, nor too dull. The camera enables users to record high-quality 1080p HD videos with Movie Servo AF that maintains the focus even if the subjects in the image are moving. Customers need not worry about the sound quality of the recorded videos as the camera has been provided with stereo sound.

The 18-55mm EF-S IS II lens may be replaced with more advanced lenses for better results and the photographer gets full control of the camera shutter and the aperture. There is a wide range of ISO, as well (100 to 12800, which may be extended to 25600).

Find My Price is an e-commerce provider specialized in technical reviews of the latest devices on the market. Visitors can read various articles related to product full features, pros and cons, market analyses and price reports.

