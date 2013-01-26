Calvin Klein's Hottest New Collection of Area Rugs is Now Available at PlushRugs.com.

Calvin Klein rugs exemplify their slightly formal yet casually elegant style. CKs silk, synthetic, leather and wool area rugs combined with earthy tones add beauty and class to any space.

PlushRugs.com welcomes Calvin Klein rugs to its inventory. This fashion giant is bringing sexy back to large area rugs with luxurious textures and casually elegant designs. High-quality wools and silks paired with soft, earthy tones make these area rugs a perfect addition to any stylish home.

After starting in 1968, as a small clothing line, Calvin Klein is now an international icon and household name. Taking cues from their clothing and accessory collections, CK decided to bring their designing expertise into home décor. This rug collection continues the conservative, yet contemporary style seen in so many of CKs clothing lines. PlushRugs.com is excited to now include Calvin Klein rugs in their selection of quality area rugs.

Calvin Klein's beautiful area rugs are divided into collections which exhibit different qualities of their signature minimalist style. The Metropolitan rugs as well as the Urban rugs are contemporary and play with patterns while Sahara is more inclined toward hand-tufted, striped rugs. All three of these collections are made using all natural wool fibers. Wool area rugs are durable and resilient for high traffic areas, yet soft and comfortable enough for intimate spaces as well.

Silk, synthetics and leather are also used in the making of these area rugs. Most are hand-loomed, hand-woven or hand-tufted to enhance the sense of care and beauty that emanates from them. The luxurious textures and quality materials give these rugs a high-end, modern look.

PlushRugs.com is excited to begin promoting Calvin Klein's rug collections and with PlushRugs no tax, free shipping and 30 day return policy, it couldn't be easier to find the perfect area rug for your stylish home.

