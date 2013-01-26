PolicyPak Software Rolls Out Management Tool For Mozilla Firefox

The new Pak offers an easier way to enforce and deliver settings in the popular web browser.

PolicyPak Software, a leader in desktop management and group policy software, has released a new Pak which makes it easy for IT admins to manage Firefox installations.

The pre-configured Pak for Mozilla Firefox gives IT admins the ability to set up important settings such as home page, update behavior, Javascript behavior, encryption and privacy settings. As Firefox itself has no native Group Policy support, this Pak offers a valuable and much needed security solution. An instructional video can be found on the PolicyPak website.

PolicyPak can deliver settings to Fireox using Microsoft Active Directory Group Policy, Microsoft SCCM, Dell KACE, or any other management tool.

Founder Jeremy Moskowitz explains that the Firefox Pak is different than other security solutions by saying, “When you use PolicyPak and our Pre-configured PolicyPak for Firefox, you get to use the actual, unchanged real and genuine Firefox. You're NOT using a re-packaged Firefox. And you get full Group Policy settings control.”

PolicyPak Professional customers have free access to the Mozilla Firefox Pak, as well as other pre-configured applications for Java, Flash, Shockwave and many other applications. Solutions are also available for less popular applications and custom homegrown applications with the PolicyPak Design Studio.

IT Admins can find out more about PolicyPak by attending a Group Policy Webinar at the PolicyPak Website, or by calling (800) 883-8002.

About PolicyPak Software:

PolicyPak Software (http://www.policypak.com) is the leader in application compliance and desktop management tools for Active Directory. The software enables IT pros to deliver, lockdown and remediate settings for desktops, laptops, VDI sessions, company devices, as well as personal “BYOD” devices. PolicyPak was founded by desktop management expert and Microsoft Group Policy MVP Jeremy Moskowitz.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10353771.htm