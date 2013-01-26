Appliance Repair Austin "Best of the Best" Awarded to Mr. Appliance of Austin by Follow Media Consulting, Inc.

Mr. Appliance of Austin was awarded the "Best of the Best" designation for excellence by Follow Media Consulting, Inc. in the category of Appliance Repair Austin.

Mr. Appliance of Austin was awarded the "Best of the Best" designation for excellence by Follow Media Consulting, Inc. in the category of Appliance Repair Austin. This award signifies the continued commitment and dedication of the areas best in appliance repair services.

Appliance repairs and maintenance are something that every homeowner has to deal with at some point. If someone wants to make sure that they get the best service when their washer, range, or refrigerator needs to be fixed, call Mr. Appliance of Austin. Along with expert appliance repair and maintenance services offered from Austin to Round Rock, they also strive to offer the best customer experience possible.

Although Mr. Appliance of Austin is locally owned and operated, they are also a part of the world's fastest-growing full-service appliance repair company. This combination allows them to provide clients with prompt and friendly service from professional technicians trained to work on home appliances of every make and model, from Amana refrigerators to Whirlpool washers.

When someone hires Mr. Appliance of Austin, they can expect the following: prompt, efficient attention, repairs are guaranteed for a full year, their "leave no trace" clean-up commitment to every household, a solid quote before the service begins and no surprises, courteous and skilled in-home service professionals, and they never ask for an over-time charge - they charge by the job, not by the hour.

So if someone needs help with the repairs on their appliance, call Mr. Appliance of Austin at 512-454-8045. Or visit their website at http://www.mrappliance.com/austin to know more on their appliance repair services.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10350841.htm