Oracle unveils second Australian data centre

Housed in Equinix facility, the data centre will service new customers.

In response to demand from Australian customers for cloud-based services, Oracle has opened a second data centre.

Housed at the Equinix facility in Sydney, it is designed to offer additional software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for customers who want to keep their data onshore.

Customers have access to Oracle Fusion applications, enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management and platform services. The vendor has not disclosed the cost of the second facility.

Customers in the new data centre include financial services organisation IOOF, consulting company Wired2Cloud and IT management firm SDS Group.

Oracle US president Mark Hurd told journalists at a press conference in Sydney today that the second data centre will be aimed at new, rather than existing, customers who need to comply with data sovereignty regulations such as financial institutions.

“There is always a concern about `where is my data'. Some companies also have regulatory issues with regulators who don't want data outside a fire wall or outside a country,” he said.

He added that the scale of the Australian market influenced Oracle's decision to build a second data centre.

Oracle's first Australian data centre was opened during November 2010 in Sydney and was designed to meet the needs of public sector organisations and financial institutions who traditionally have had concerns with SaaS application data being hosted off shore.

