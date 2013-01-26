Whirlz Frozen Yogurt Grand Opening

Whirlz All Natural Frozen Yogurt announces Grand Opening for new store in Dorsey Search, Howard County.

Whirlz Frozen Yogurt Bar has announced that they will be hosting their official Grand Opening on Saturday, February 2, 2013 at their new location in the Dorsey Search Shopping Center, Ellicott City, Howard County, Maryland.

The yogurt store brings a fresh new look to the Fro-Yo scene with décor reminiscent of an ice cream parlor with booth seating and TVs, and offering a self-serve bar with a vast assortment of toppings uniquely served in hygienic canister dispensers. In addition to the plentiful frozen yogurt flavors, Whirlz offers all natural recipes, gourmet Liege style Belgian waffles made to order, and a fun and full M&M's candy dispensing wall with over 30 colors of the favorite treat. All natural smoothies and gourmet hot chocolate drinks, round out the store's tasty treats. The shopping center offers plentiful parking and open air forecourt seating in the warmer months.

And as part of their Grand Opening special, all throughout the day on the 1st they will be giving 20% off of any purchase of their yogurt, waffle or smoothie options as well as tasting give away and hourly logo t-shirt prize giveaways. The official opening of the store will be conducted by County Executive, Ken Ullman at 11am.

Owner Bryan Manning has spent nearly two years planning the company's launch. His desire to find a truly healthy frozen yogurt option is the culmination of much research of products in the industry. With the exception of added toppings, all of the companies food items including the frozen yogurt, waffles and smoothies are made from all-natural ingredients and have no added chemical preservatives.

“We are delighted to bring Whirlz Yogurt Bar to the Dorsey Search shopping center and our hopes are that the bar becomes a staple within the community,” said Bryan Manning, Founder and store owner.

“We want to provide our local families with a pleasant and safe environment where they can come and meet friends and family while enjoying our delicious and most importantly healthy yogurts and waffles!”

“The demand for frozen yogurt has continued to grow over the past few years as health conscious people have chosen the sweet snack as an alternative to ice cream,” says Manning. ”However, too often the products being served are not actually that healthy. Our yogurt contains no table sugar, and of course is high in pro-biotic content and, either low or non- fat. Our waffles are surprisingly low in fat and are made with pearl sugar so do not require any syrups or toppings to be enjoyed”.

Whirlz Yogurt Bar's official Grand Opening is Saturday February 2nd at 11 a.m. at the Dorsey Search Shopping Center, several doors up from Giant Grocery. (4725 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043). Hours are 10.30am – 10.00pm Mon – Thurs, 10.30am – 11.00pm Fri & Sat, 11.00am – 9.00pm Sun.)

For all media inquiries contact Joanne Akin at joanne(at)whirlzyogurtbar(dot)com

