Unforgettable Weddings Come to 'Treasured Landmark': Gibbs Gardens, Talk of the Town Announce Events Agreement

Jim Gibbs, CEO of Gibbs Gardens, announced Monday, Jan. 21, 2013, Chris Archer, owner of Talk of the Town Catering & Special Events, will have exclusive rights to wedding, special events and corporate catering at the 300-acre world-class, destination garden.

“We are delighted to partner with an organization having the experience and reputation of Talk of the Town,” says Gibbs, owner, designer and developer of Gibbs Gardens.

“Chris Archer has spent more than 20 years in the Atlanta hospitality market running one of the top catering and special event firms in the region. We believe his expertise and our beautiful garden setting will create unforgettable event experiences.”

“We are thrilled to be providing exceptional events at Gibbs Gardens. What Jim has created is an ideal setting for gorgeous garden weddings, corporate events and other special occasions, and our entire team is excited to bring clients the best of what we have to offer in such a breathtaking place. Gibbs Gardens is a true landmark and we're proud to be so closely associated with it,” says Chris Archer, president of Talk of the Town Catering & Special Events.

“Georgia's Hidden Jewel”

Southern Living magazine calls Gibbs Gardens “a landscape that undoubtedly will be considered one of our regions most treasured landmarks.”

Less than an hour's drive north of Atlanta, Gibbs Gardens is set in the rolling woodlands of northeast Cherokee County. The Gardens encompass 300 acres of gentle hillsides covered with mature trees, 22 ponds, pristine streams, waterfalls and countless natural springs that flow seamlessly around 220 acres of artistically designed gardens.

Football legend and gardening author Vince Dooley described Jim Gibbs' magnificent gardens as “Georgia's hidden jewel.”

Widely respected as one of the best wedding and special event caterers in Georgia, Talk of the Town is known for its imaginative cuisine and exceptional service.

The staff members share a common mission: to have every guest remember a Talk of the Town event for being truly wonderful. The culinary team, led by Chef Andrew Brackner, is committed to sourcing the best ingredients, both locally and from around the world. The service team is highly-trained, detail-oriented, and extremely knowledgeable about every event aspect, which clients appreciate and note quite frequently.

Talk of the Town Catering & Special Events has continuously been recognized with many accolades and awards from The Knot, Wedding Wire, Atlanta Business Chronicle, and many more.

The annual Daffodil Festival will run March1 through April 15. This is a beautiful time to visit the gardens.

Also Note:

Gibbs Gardens' website http://www.gibbsgardens.com features photo tours of all the gardens.

Printable bloom calendar available at http://gibbsgardens.com/tour_calendar.php



